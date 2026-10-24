40 Years After Family Ties Premiered, Andy Keaton Traded Politics For Punk Rock

Life sometimes imitates art. Yet, for some members of the cast of '80s sitcom "Family Ties" today, this definitely wasn't the case. "Family Ties" fans remember Andy Keaton as the youngest member of the Keaton family. Today, he's all grown up and on a very different path than the one his character was on many years ago.

Andy was the younger brother of Michael J. Fox's Alex P. Keaton. In the series, which ran from 1982 to 1989, Alex was focused on teaching his little brother how to be a Republican like him. It seemed safe to guess Andy was successfully placed on the path to becoming a politician. In real life, though, Andy was played by Brian Bonsall and today, Bonsall is far from a conservative politician. Instead, he's a successful guitarist. He has plays rhythm guitar and sings for punk rock band Lights In The Sky and has been a part of an acoustic duo called Bootjack&Bonz. He also plays second guitar in the famed punk rock band The Ataris.