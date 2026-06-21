What The Cast Of '80s Sitcom Family Ties Looks Like Today

Before becoming the iconic Marty McFly in "Back to the Future," Michael J. Fox was one of the stars of "Family Ties," the sitcom serving as his breakout role. Fox played Alex P. Keaton for all 172 episodes of the series. Thanks to "Family Ties" and the "Back to the Future" series, Fox cemented himself as one of the biggest stars of the 1980s. Fox stayed very active "Family Ties" ended, starring in two "Back to the Future" sequels, three "Stuart Little" films, nearly all episodes of "Spin City," and one season of his eponymous sitcom, "The Michael J. Fox Show."

When he was just 29 years old, Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disorder that can affect speech, balance, movement, and other bodily functions. Fox has continued working with the disease, and he's become a fierce advocate and fundraiser for more research.

Fox joined the cast of "Shrinking" for a small recurring role in the third season, playing a man who's been diagnosed with Parkinson's. When the show was renewed for a fourth season, Fox said he'd definitely return if asked back. "I love Bill [Lawrence] and I'm so happy it's a success. And it's such a great time being with those actors. It's so important to me to have that to go to. And I would absolutely do that in a heartbeat," Fox told People in 2026 of the show and one of its creators. That same year, Fox made a surprise cameo at the Actor Awards where he participated in the "I am an actor" segment.