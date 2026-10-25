Alison Sweeney's Hannah Swensen Mystery Movies, Ranked By Reviews

If Hannah Swensen, the beloved baker and amateur detective played by Alison Sweeney, is your favorite character on the Hallmark Channel, you're not alone. Since the first "Murder, She Baked" film premiered in 2015, there have been a total of 14 "Hannah Swensen Mystery" movies. Evidently, Hallmark fans love a bit of crime solving with a sweet tooth.

Sweeney was joined by fellow Hallmark star Cameron Mathison for eight "Hannah Swensen Mysteries," during which time he played Detective Mike Kingston, who was caught in an ongoing love triangle, fighting local dentist Dr. Norman Rhodes (Gabriel Hogan), for Hannah's affection. Later in the series, Sweeney got a new co-star, and Hannah Swensen gets a new potential love interest in prosecuting attorney Chad Norton (Victor Webster). Through the many changes in Hannah's life, and her bakery, The Cookie Jar, some things stay the same.

Hannah's first love is always baking, but she just can't quit detective work. It just so happens that she can't stop finding dead bodies, either, making her thirst for investigating always needed. But, which installment of Hannah Swensen's story is the best? We've ranked the entire series based on ratings from the least favorite among fans to the best. For more information about how we got our ranking, stay tuned until the end. In the meantime, let's take a walk through the many chapters of Hannah's cookie and crime-filled story.