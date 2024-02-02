Alison Sweeney Reunites Iconic Hallmark Couple With New Hannah Swensen Mystery Co-Star

Fan favorite Sami Brady hasn't been on "Days of Our Lives" since the summer of 2022. Since then, fans have been wondering if she would ever return. Their hopes started rising when her portrayer, Alison Sweeney, posted a picture of herself in front of a video camera on Instagram on January 31, 2024, captioning it, "Love being back on set. Can't wait to share what I'm up to this week." Fans were excited to learn more about her cryptic message and one asked the hopeful, "Back to 'Days'???!!!"

Unfortunately for Sami fans, she's not returning to the sudser. Instead, TV Insider has reported that she's going back to Hallmark Channel to reprise her role as culinary sleuth Hannah Swensen in a new movie based on the Joanne Fluke novel "Apple Turnover Murder," under the title "One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery." Sweeney will not only star in it but she's credited as the writer and executive producer.

However, Hannah's partner in crime-solving, Cameron Mathison — who played Mike Kingston in previous installments — is not returning. Instead, actor Victor Webster will be playing prosecuting attorney Chad Norton. In a Hallmark press release, Sweeney stated, "I've always loved working with Victor — from our years in daytime to our work together on "The Wedding Veil.' " She added that as she was working on making the film come to life, "I knew he'd be a great addition to the Hannah Swensen family, and am thrilled that he said yes."