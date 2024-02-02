Alison Sweeney Reunites Iconic Hallmark Couple With New Hannah Swensen Mystery Co-Star
Fan favorite Sami Brady hasn't been on "Days of Our Lives" since the summer of 2022. Since then, fans have been wondering if she would ever return. Their hopes started rising when her portrayer, Alison Sweeney, posted a picture of herself in front of a video camera on Instagram on January 31, 2024, captioning it, "Love being back on set. Can't wait to share what I'm up to this week." Fans were excited to learn more about her cryptic message and one asked the hopeful, "Back to 'Days'???!!!"
Unfortunately for Sami fans, she's not returning to the sudser. Instead, TV Insider has reported that she's going back to Hallmark Channel to reprise her role as culinary sleuth Hannah Swensen in a new movie based on the Joanne Fluke novel "Apple Turnover Murder," under the title "One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery." Sweeney will not only star in it but she's credited as the writer and executive producer.
However, Hannah's partner in crime-solving, Cameron Mathison — who played Mike Kingston in previous installments — is not returning. Instead, actor Victor Webster will be playing prosecuting attorney Chad Norton. In a Hallmark press release, Sweeney stated, "I've always loved working with Victor — from our years in daytime to our work together on "The Wedding Veil.' " She added that as she was working on making the film come to life, "I knew he'd be a great addition to the Hannah Swensen family, and am thrilled that he said yes."
Cameron Mathison's absence from the new film raised some eyebrows
In "One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," the college in Lake Eden taps Hannah to teach a class in baking. However, something goes awry with the equipment she's using, and an explosion ensues. Although deemed an accident, someone of course turns up dead, and it's up to Hanna and her family and friends to solve it. During the investigation, she meets Victor Webster's Chad Norton, and it's anyone's guess as to whether or not he comes between Hannah and the absent Mike Kingston.
Reprising their roles are Tess Atkins (Michelle), Barbara Niven (Delores), and Lisa Durupt (Andrea) who all appeared in the last film, "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," in 2023. Gabriel Hogan who previously appeared in "Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," and "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," as fan favorite Norman, will also be returning in the new feature.
When TVLine reported news of the film, several fans commented on its website that they were upset Cameron Mathison would not be returning. The outlet contacted Hallmark who told them his being cut from the film had to do with staying in line with the events that unfolded in the novel series, particularly involving Hannah and Mike's future. Also, Mathison continues to play Drew Cain on "General Hospital," and even joined GAC — Hallmark's rival company — in a multi-year deal in November 2023, so his schedule is probably full.