Farrah Fawcett's Best Revenge Looks After Her 1997 Split From Ryan O'Neal
Farrah Fawcett was a '70s icon, skyrocketing to fame as Jill Munroe in "Charlie's Angels." Even after she left the show, she was still known for her laidback, glamorous California style, and that continued throughout her career. Even when Fawcett split from longtime beau Ryan O'Neal in 1997, she didn't let it outshine her impeccable taste. Some breakups call for a simple fresh start; others call for a next-level revenge wardrobe — and Fawcett delivered.
Even though the two later reconciled in 2001, during that period, Fawcett continued to command a room, cementing her status as a legendary fashion icon. She was spotted in so many good looks, including a slinky, little black dress and an oversized blazer dress. And because she was that much of an icon, we even tracked down a few of her best power pant looks, too.
Here are all her unforgettable revenge looks, and if there's a single common thread, it's that Fawcett never had to say anything at all to make a statement about where she stood post-breakup.
She looked so whimsical in a white, summery maxi dress
Farrah Fawcett posed for a shoot in France while in town for the Cannes Film Festival in 1998. She rocked a flowy white maxi dress, looking whimsical and ready to fully emerge after her tough split from Ryan O'Neal. While this look was a decidedly more casual revenge look, it proved how effortlessly gorgeous Fawcett was. She could make just about anything look good — even the simplest white dress and sandals.
She took the classic little black dress archetype to a whole new level
Farrah Fawcett was certainly a fan of the spicy little black dress. She wore this simple mermaid cut dress in October 2000, a few years after her and Ryan O'Neal split. She accessorized it perfectly with a gold bracelet and black, pointy-toed heels. Fawcett was already known for her gorgeous, bouncy curls and paired with this off-the-shoulder number, she took the little black dress archetype and fully turned her look into an instrument of revenge.
Nothing screamed revenge more than her fur-trimmed coat and disco pants
Although Farrah Fawcett became a full-fledged icon in the '70s, she didn't wear this disco-era number until October 2000 for the premiere of "Dr. T & the Women." Fawcett wore a flashy pair of gold, sequined disco pants, a fur-trimmed beige coat and, of course, her signature curls, on the red carpet. While this definitely veered more into stunning '70s supermodel territory, Fawcett didn't let that stop her from totally rocking it in a new decade.
Her power suit moment gave major cool-girl energy
While posing for a photo at the West Independent Spirit Awards in March 2000, Farrah Fawcett was spotted in another too-good-not-to-shoutout pants look. This charcoal gray blazer and pants set was tailored perfectly for her. She really went for the cool-girl meets lawyer look by pairing her power suit with a briefcase-style bag, oval sunglasses, and a pair of metallic heels. The tousled, second-day hair also added a touch of the effortless glamour for which Fawcett was always known.
Her blazer dress was so chic and fashion-forward
Although it's unclear exactly when in 2001 Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal reconciled, the blazer dress that Fawcett wore to the ESPY Awards in February 2001 still screams "revenge." This outfit is decidedly less flashy than some of her other revenge era looks, but it's still so chic. While oversized blazers were popular in the '90s, little did Fawcett know that she would be setting the trends for years to come. The blazer dress is making a comeback, even in 2026, showing how fashion-forward Fawcett was.
She gave off-duty model vibes in a white button-down, leggings, and heels
Farrah Fawcett may have decided to wear something a bit more casual to the 1998 West Independent Spirit Awards, but that didn't stop her from turning heads. Much like her 2000 WIS Awards look, she kept it pretty simple, but still managed to look so elegant. She opted for off-duty model vibes with a white button-down, leggings, black peacoat, and stilettos. Fawcett also decided to wear her hair in a tousled bob, completing the type of put-together, yet effortless look she was so good at creating during that time.