Farrah Fawcett's Best Revenge Looks After Her 1997 Split From Ryan O'Neal

Farrah Fawcett was a '70s icon, skyrocketing to fame as Jill Munroe in "Charlie's Angels." Even after she left the show, she was still known for her laidback, glamorous California style, and that continued throughout her career. Even when Fawcett split from longtime beau Ryan O'Neal in 1997, she didn't let it outshine her impeccable taste. Some breakups call for a simple fresh start; others call for a next-level revenge wardrobe — and Fawcett delivered.

Even though the two later reconciled in 2001, during that period, Fawcett continued to command a room, cementing her status as a legendary fashion icon. She was spotted in so many good looks, including a slinky, little black dress and an oversized blazer dress. And because she was that much of an icon, we even tracked down a few of her best power pant looks, too.

Here are all her unforgettable revenge looks, and if there's a single common thread, it's that Fawcett never had to say anything at all to make a statement about where she stood post-breakup.