Kaitlan Collins Has Rocked Several Spicy Little Black Dresses Over The Years
We expect to see CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins give the side eye of the century to President Donald Trump, or getting involved in a heated exchange with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, when the journalist doesn't receive the answers she's looking for. What we're not always prepared for, however, is to be wowed by the brunette's wardrobe.
While usually clad in conservative outfits suitable for a serious television news host, Collins has been known to show the spicier side of her closet. In addition to wearing a bikini or two while on vacation, the host of "The Source with Kaitlin Collins" also has more than a couple of look-at-me gowns in her wardrobe, all of them in the spirit in which the term "little black dress" — or "LBD" — was originally coined.
From appearances on late-night talk shows to gala events to weddings, Collins has shown off her figure and her after-hours style with ample flair. You won't be seeing any of these looks on-air anytime soon, but when the CNN cameras shut off? That's a whole other fashion story...
The classic LBD
If a fashion dictionary existed, the satin number Kaitlan Collins wore to the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April 2025 would be the example picture under "Little Black Dress." The simple silhouette showed off everything above the bust line, and everything below the knees, with some waist and hip-hugging action in between. Keeping all the attention on her dress and glowing tan, the CNN anchor went with subtle accessories that included nude heels, dainty earrings, a solo bracelet, and a nearly invisible black handbag.
Her eyes are up here
We're guessing some eye contact was lost when Kaitlan Collins wore this saucy black number to an event in Washington D.C., in March 2025. While we couldn't see the bottom of the gown to determine how far the hemline dropped, we could definitely see how low the neckline dipped. With a bustier-type bodice, the White House correspondent had her assets strapped in, pushed up, and on full display. The dress might not have been little in length, but it was little in the amount of fabric that existed above her ribcage.
All buttoned up
Appearing as a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in August 2024, Kaitlan Collins pulled out a little black number to chat with the late-night host. Her dress was covered in buttons, but barely covered her knees, which happily poked out when she sat in the comfy blue chair, thanks to the slit at the bottom of the button line. The square neckline outlined by wide straps featured a hint of cleavage, while a silver-accented belt cinched her waist to create a flattering silhouette. The dress could have been considered casual, but Collins dressed it up with gold kitten heels.
Always ruffling something
We've seen Kaitlan Collins ruffle more than a few feathers in her career (like her head-butting feuds with Karoline Leavitt), but this time around, the ruffle is all related to fashion. At the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April 2023, she went with a dress that offered a bit of fuss in the front. For a split second, the bright blue background made it seem like she might be wearing a midnight shade tinged in navy, but a closer examination confirmed the shin-length gown was actually an ebony hue, and could safely be slotted into one of the CNN host's LBD slots.
Stealing the show
Someone better tell Kaitlan Collins it's bad form to show up the bride. At her best friend's wedding in September 2023, the CNN personality stole the spotlight with her gravity-defying black gown. The form-fitting silhouette highlighted her curves, then created even more with a wing-like neckline that dipped low in the center, rising to points beneath her collarbone. The number was a head-turner worthy of any red-carpet event, let alone an outdoor wedding. Maybe the bride should have considered her own LBD to compete with Collins.
Partially black, fully little
It's technically only half black, but it had to be included, as it's one of the rare red-carpet events where Kaitlan Collins revealed a whole lot of skin below the belt. While it wasn't as risqué as her leggy miniskirt ensemble, there's no mistaking that the reporter's dress is little. At the 47th Kennedy Center Honors in December 2024, Collins zipped into a strappy, high-low dress, with the high landing several inches above her knees. A pseudo black train provided the low portion of the gown, with the panel grazing the tops of her ankles.