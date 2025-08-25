Kaitlan Collins Has Rocked Several Spicy Little Black Dresses Over The Years

We expect to see CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins give the side eye of the century to President Donald Trump, or getting involved in a heated exchange with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, when the journalist doesn't receive the answers she's looking for. What we're not always prepared for, however, is to be wowed by the brunette's wardrobe.

While usually clad in conservative outfits suitable for a serious television news host, Collins has been known to show the spicier side of her closet. In addition to wearing a bikini or two while on vacation, the host of "The Source with Kaitlin Collins" also has more than a couple of look-at-me gowns in her wardrobe, all of them in the spirit in which the term "little black dress" — or "LBD" — was originally coined.

From appearances on late-night talk shows to gala events to weddings, Collins has shown off her figure and her after-hours style with ample flair. You won't be seeing any of these looks on-air anytime soon, but when the CNN cameras shut off? That's a whole other fashion story...