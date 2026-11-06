Elizabeth Montgomery Played A Happy Wife On Bewitched — Behind The Scenes, Her Marriage Crumbled

What happens when a mortal man falls in love with a witch, and they try to live an ordinary, suburban life? You get the hit TV show "Bewitched." Elizabeth Montgomery played Samantha Stephens, who could wiggle her nose and make magic happen. She married Darrin Stephens, initially portrayed by Dick Sargent and then later by Dick York. Samantha's mother Endora (Agnes Moorehead) had one of the best wardrobes on '60s TV and found endless joy in tormenting Darrin. The show, which ran from 1964 to 1972 with more than 250 episodes in total, was incredibly popular. Through all the onscreen magical hijinks, Samantha steadfastly stood by her man, never wavering in her love for Darrin. But Montgomery's romantic life didn't match up, and her real-life marriage to producer and director William Asher was on the rocks during the later seasons of "Bewitched."

By the time the actor landed the lead role in the beloved show, she was actually on her third husband. Montgomery's first marriage to Frederick Gallatin Cammann lasted less than a year, with the couple parting ways in 1955. She married Gig Young in 1956, but they divorced in 1963. Then came Asher. The duo met on the set of his movie "Johnny Cool," which came out in 1963 — Asher was the director and Montgomery the leading lady. The couple wed in 1963. Asher directed a number of "Bewitched" episodes, and in fact, he was even the one who got Montgomery to use her nose twitch, which she'd do in real life when she was nervous or made a mistake, in the show. But the good times didn't last.