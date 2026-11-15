The Gilligan's Island TV Movies, Ranked By Reviews

In September of 1964, "Gilligan's Island' premiered on CBS. The show aired around the same time as other '60s classics like "The Andy Griffith Show," "The Beverly Hillbillies," and "Bewitched." Yet it aired for a much shorter time compared to those programs, originally running for just three seasons. Even so, the name "Gilligan's Island" is still often uttered in the same breath as its contemporaries during discussions of sitcoms that defined the era.

Besides, true fans of "Gilligan's Island" will know that the story didn't exactly end when the show aired its final regular episode on CBS in 1967. In addition to the animated spinoffs "The New Adventures of Gilligan" and "Gilligan's Planet," a trilogy of made-for-TV movies — "Rescue from Gilligan's Island," "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island," and "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" — aired on NBC from 1978 to 1981. Years later, in 2001, CBS itself put out a fourth movie in the form of "Surviving Gilligan's Island" — a documentary that both chronicles and dramatizes the making of the original series.

In other words, if you're in a bit of a '60s mood and planning a "Gilligan's Island" watch-through, you have quite a few options after finishing the original series. Of course, this begs the question: Which one of the "Gilligan" movies is most worth the feature-length investment? So, we decided to look at audience reviews for all four and rank them accordingly. After all, Gilligan and company may not have had access to a phone, lights, or a motor car, but you have the luxury of the internet at your disposal. Why not use it?