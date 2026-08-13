Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Gilligan's Island Only True Fans Know

"Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip..." So began each episode of "Gilligan's Island," the classic sitcom that ran from 1964 to 1967. Though the opening of the theme song sounds somewhat ominous — the tiny ship was tossed! — the kooky characters who were shipwrecked together made "Gilligan's Island" one of the wackiest sitcoms ever to hit the airwaves.

Reviews savaged the show. Jim Backus, who played Thurston Howell III, told The Gazette (via MeTV), "They weren't reviews, really; they were character assassinations ... What the reviewers didn't realize was that our show was a put-on." The show was very much in on the joke, in other words, crafting its own unique blend of slapstick and surrealist comedy. "Gilligan's Island" became a world where anything could happen, and it often did.

Fans got it, too, and even though the show was initially only on the air for three years, its impact never ended. Thanks in part to its multiple follow-up television movies, an animated series, another animated series (where they went to space), a "Baywatch" crossover episode, and beyond, fans still happily follow Gilligan (Bob Denver) and friends on their three hour tour that became something much, much more. Still, despite its ongoing cultural ubiquity, there are plenty of things about the show that you might not have picked up on if you've only ever caught a few re-runs on TVLand. Read on for these behind-the-scenes facts about "Gilligan's Island" that only true fans know.