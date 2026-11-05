These Are The Last Living Cast Members From '60s TV Show Gidget

Sally Field had no idea what she was doing when she auditioned for "Gidget." The actor admitted in a 2008 interview with Oprah Winfrey that the show's casting director asked her to try out for the show. He'd spotted her at an acting workshop and was intrigued. "The waiting room was filled with girls who looked like movie stars," the Oscar winner recalled, per Fox News. "They all had professional headshots; the only pictures I had were wallet photos of me with my friends." The audition itself showed her inexperience when Field asked which piece of equipment was the camera. Regardless, the casting director chose her anyway. As she she proudly told Winfrey, "God was looking out for me. He thought he'd throw me in the ocean and see if I could swim."

Field is one of those child actors who grew up to be stunning, and her storied career saw the Screen Actors Guild award her the lifetime achievement award in 2023. But when the "Norma Rae" star spoke to People in 2026, she acknowledged not being able to really perceive her own legacy. "I can't stand at a distance to see. [Acting] is what I do," Field explained. "I still have my head down, and I'm always hoping to get better." But there's one role the actor isn't looking to get better at because it's not one she'll ever say yes to. "I never take to stories about women that are trying to find a man," Field clarified, adding, "I didn't like it then, and it doesn't appeal to me now, because I think women are about so much more. Life is so much more complicated than that."