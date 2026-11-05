These Are The Last Living Cast Members From '60s TV Show Gidget
"Gidget" is one of those beloved TV shows from the '60s that have been adored (and continue to be loved) by multiple generations. It initially aired in 1965, with "Gidget" ending its run in 1966. The one-season wonder continued airing reruns, becoming more popular after its cancellation than it was while it was airing. It was all thanks to the main character Gidget's teenage shenanigans, which still resonate today, despite the world having changed irrevocably since. Of course, when a show is as old as this one, it's quite a downer to realize that most of its cast members are no longer with us. And in the case of "Gidget," only two remain: Sally Field (Gidget), and Lynette Winter (Larue Wilson).
If you're on the hunt for iconic stars from the '60s who are still working today, look no further than Field. Over the years, the Oscar-winning actor has undergone a stunning transformation, and she continues to impress. In 2026, Field starred in "Remarkably Bright Creatures" alongside Lewis Pullman and Colm Meaney, and per a summary of reviews on IMDb, viewers were in awe, with one gushing simply, "Field is the remarkably bright creature." As for Winter, she's been out of the spotlight for years. After portraying Gidget's best friend on the show, she landed guest roles on "My Three Sons" and "Family Affair." Winter also starred in seven episodes of "Petticoat Junction" as Henrietta Plout. Before she landed her role on "Gidget," Winter appeared in a 1958 episode of "Highway Patrol."
Gidget launched Sally Field's decades-long career
Sally Field had no idea what she was doing when she auditioned for "Gidget." The actor admitted in a 2008 interview with Oprah Winfrey that the show's casting director asked her to try out for the show. He'd spotted her at an acting workshop and was intrigued. "The waiting room was filled with girls who looked like movie stars," the Oscar winner recalled, per Fox News. "They all had professional headshots; the only pictures I had were wallet photos of me with my friends." The audition itself showed her inexperience when Field asked which piece of equipment was the camera. Regardless, the casting director chose her anyway. As she she proudly told Winfrey, "God was looking out for me. He thought he'd throw me in the ocean and see if I could swim."
Field is one of those child actors who grew up to be stunning, and her storied career saw the Screen Actors Guild award her the lifetime achievement award in 2023. But when the "Norma Rae" star spoke to People in 2026, she acknowledged not being able to really perceive her own legacy. "I can't stand at a distance to see. [Acting] is what I do," Field explained. "I still have my head down, and I'm always hoping to get better." But there's one role the actor isn't looking to get better at because it's not one she'll ever say yes to. "I never take to stories about women that are trying to find a man," Field clarified, adding, "I didn't like it then, and it doesn't appeal to me now, because I think women are about so much more. Life is so much more complicated than that."