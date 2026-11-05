Sally Field's Best Revenge Dresses After Her 1994 Divorce
Ah, the elusive revenge dress. Who among us hasn't longed to master the famed fashion feat following a bad breakup? Over the years, we've seen many celebrity revenge dresses that stunned the world. Some stars even dared to follow a defunct relationship with multiple revenge dress moments. And Oscar-winner Sally Field tops that list.
Field's relationship history includes some famous former boyfriends and two ex-husbands. She married her first husband, Steven Craig, in 1968, and they split in 1975. She then tied the knot with Alan Greisman in 1984 and they divorced a decade later. Through the ups and downs, Field underwent a stunning transformation. When her second marriage ended, she sported some revenge dresses that would make any ex have some regrets. While accepting an Academy Award in 1985, Field famously told the crowd, "I can't deny the fact that you like me... You like me" (via Speakola). Not only do we, in fact, like her, but we like the revenge dresses she wore a decade later, too.
Her beauty was in black and white at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
After splitting from her second husband, Sally Field found herself swept up in the success of 1994's "Forrest Gump," in which she co-starred, as the film won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1995. So, what better opportunity than that for a gorgeous revenge dress moment? Field took full advantage of the film's success with an elegant fashion statement. She arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in head-to-toe black and white, and she looked as stunning as ever.
Her look was fabulous revenge dress material because it really let Field's natural beauty shine. At the same time, it was neither particularly modest nor revealing. Instead, it complemented her perfectly without stealing the spotlight. The color palette was simple yet the contrast added some dimension, and the bow detailing up top was just delicate enough to enhance Field's look without overwhelming the vibe. With free-flowing hair and light jewelry, Field's look was perfectly understated.
She made looking cool and effortlessly stunning seem easy at the Forrest Gump premiere
Needless to say, being in "Forrest Gump" was certainly brag-worthy. So, it was fitting that Sally Field rocked a revenge dress at the film's Los Angeles Premiere in 1994. Field looked stunning in a body-hugging, semi-sheer, white number. The best part of this ensemble was how simple and understated the whole thing was.
With short sleeves and minimal detail, this dress was a bit on the casual side for the premiere of a big film. Rather than dressing the frock up a bit with accessories, she leaned into its laid-back look with a long, knotted pearl necklace and brown boots. The result? The actor looked effortlessly chic. Her look communicated that. while she was starring in one of the decade's biggest movies, she had not worried about getting too dolled up for the occasion. Field still managed to look both naturally beautiful and cool, as if it was second nature to her, too.
She was the picture of elegance in all black with her new beau on her arm
Bringing along a new beau who just so happens to be a handsome tall drink of water is certainly a winning revenge dress accessory. Sally Field opted for such arm candy when she arrived at the 47th Primetime Emmy Awards in 1995 with then-boyfriend Jerry D. Knight. Field was looking particularly toned in a strapless black midi-dress. While simple, the outfit's black lace fabric added dimension and a bit of interest to a monochrome look.
As she often did with her revenge looks, Field went pared down with her hair and makeup, letting her stunning smile do the talking. She wore her hair in an easygoing updo and styled the look with oversized pearls and black pumps. Still managing to steal the spotlight in a simple look like this one is definitely a flex worthy of a revenge dress moment.
Sally Field proved she can rock bold colors just as well as neutrals
Sally Field loved the classic black and white color scheme for her revenge dresses. For the premiere of "Waterworld," however, she switched things up, going for a bolder, brighter look. With then-beau Jerry D. Knight by her side once again, Field proved she knows what colors work on her — even if she leans toward neutrals more often than not. She wore a lightweight slip dress in an abstract magenta and purple pattern. She styled the spaghetti-strap mini-dress with barely-there makeup, minimal jewelry, and a hot pink cardigan that she carried with her.
Paired with her usual undone hair, this dress was yet another example of a seemingly effortless red carpet moment. This gorgeous color palette made a bit more of a bold statement and its body-hugging, yet flowy silhouette was definite revenge dress material.
She put her legs on display in a mini-dress with sheer black tights
At the 23rd Annual American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Awards in 1995, Steven Spielberg went home with the night's coveted prize. Yet, Sally Field was clearly after her own achievement that night: showing off the best set of gams at the event. And in this mini-dress, she definitely had a leg up on the competition. Field, once again, looked nonchalant in her all-black ensemble. Her shift dress was made of light, semi-sheer fabric with a layered hemline lined with rows of black sequins.
She accessorized with sheer black tights, black slingback heels, a long string of pearls, and her usual easygoing bob. As she did time and time again with her revenge dresses, Field showed off her frame without showing much skin, making for a flirty, understated look. That certainly makes for a perfect revenge dress moment.