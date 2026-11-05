Sally Field's Best Revenge Dresses After Her 1994 Divorce

Ah, the elusive revenge dress. Who among us hasn't longed to master the famed fashion feat following a bad breakup? Over the years, we've seen many celebrity revenge dresses that stunned the world. Some stars even dared to follow a defunct relationship with multiple revenge dress moments. And Oscar-winner Sally Field tops that list.

Field's relationship history includes some famous former boyfriends and two ex-husbands. She married her first husband, Steven Craig, in 1968, and they split in 1975. She then tied the knot with Alan Greisman in 1984 and they divorced a decade later. Through the ups and downs, Field underwent a stunning transformation. When her second marriage ended, she sported some revenge dresses that would make any ex have some regrets. While accepting an Academy Award in 1985, Field famously told the crowd, "I can't deny the fact that you like me... You like me" (via Speakola). Not only do we, in fact, like her, but we like the revenge dresses she wore a decade later, too.