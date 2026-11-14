What The Surviving Cast Of My Cousin Vinny Looks Like Today

The 1990s treated Joe Pesci very well, at least professionally. Some of his biggest movies of the era, aside from "My Cousin Vinny," include showstoppers like "Home Alone" (1990) and "Casino" (1995). And of course, he earned the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work in "Goodfellas" (1990). In "My Cousin Vinny," Pesci dominated (some may argue he stole the show) as Vinny Gambini, a very green lawyer who enthusiastically agrees to represent his cousin and his cousin's friend after they're wrongfully charged with murder.

Although Pesci announced his retirement from acting in 1999, it's really more like semi-retirement, as he last appeared in Jack Huston's "Day of the Fight" (2023). Before that, he starred in eight episodes of "Bupkis," portrayed Russell Bufalino in Martin Scorsese's epic biopic "The Irishman" (2019), and acted in "The Good Shepherd" (2006), a spy thriller directed by Robert De Niro.

While Pesci rarely grants interviews and mostly keeps to himself, he shared positive memories of filming "My Cousin Vinny" on an episode of "Later With Bob Costas." "We shot that down South, and it was a lot of fun," Pesci told Costas. "We were in some small towns, and I had a lot of laughs with the people. I played golf all the time. ... I like light comedy like [the movie]."