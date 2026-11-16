Did Gilligan's Island Co-Stars Dawn Wells And Tina Louise Get Along?

It's one of the most frequently-asked questions in television history: "Ginger or Mary Ann?" Feud rumors surrounding Tina Louise and the "Gilligan's Island" cast have persisted for decades, but there was no greater rivalry than that of her character, Ginger Grant, and Dawn Wells', Mary Ann Summers. Ever since the beloved sitcom premiered in 1964, fans have been obsessed with swearing their loyalty to one or the other, fueling longstanding rumors of a supposed real-life feud between the co-stars. In the years following the show, however, both Louise and Wells have repeatedly insisted that the rivalry between their characters only existed among the fans.

"We were always a family," Louise firmly told the New York Post in 2020. Likewise, Wells admitted that even she was among Louise's admirers back in the day. "I was in awe," the actor enthused to Forbes in a 2016 interview. "I watched her. She was glamorous, knew the camera angles. I was an ingénue, just coming along, and I learned a lot." At the time, they were the last two surviving cast-members. Wells gave an update on the former coworkers' relationship by stating: "We're not enemies, but we're not close." She also disclosed that she appeared in a stage production in New York City for several weeks, but Louise — who lives in Manhattan— never attended.

As Wells acknowledged simply, "I don't think we have a whole lot in common." Still, at least by the time of Wells' heartbreaking death in 2020, Louise had nothing but positive things to say about her. Revealing how she really feels about Wells, Louise gushed, "Dawn was a very wonderful person. I want people to remember her as someone who always had a smile on her face," as reported by the New York Post.