Did Gilligan's Island Co-Stars Dawn Wells And Tina Louise Get Along?
It's one of the most frequently-asked questions in television history: "Ginger or Mary Ann?" Feud rumors surrounding Tina Louise and the "Gilligan's Island" cast have persisted for decades, but there was no greater rivalry than that of her character, Ginger Grant, and Dawn Wells', Mary Ann Summers. Ever since the beloved sitcom premiered in 1964, fans have been obsessed with swearing their loyalty to one or the other, fueling longstanding rumors of a supposed real-life feud between the co-stars. In the years following the show, however, both Louise and Wells have repeatedly insisted that the rivalry between their characters only existed among the fans.
"We were always a family," Louise firmly told the New York Post in 2020. Likewise, Wells admitted that even she was among Louise's admirers back in the day. "I was in awe," the actor enthused to Forbes in a 2016 interview. "I watched her. She was glamorous, knew the camera angles. I was an ingénue, just coming along, and I learned a lot." At the time, they were the last two surviving cast-members. Wells gave an update on the former coworkers' relationship by stating: "We're not enemies, but we're not close." She also disclosed that she appeared in a stage production in New York City for several weeks, but Louise — who lives in Manhattan— never attended.
As Wells acknowledged simply, "I don't think we have a whole lot in common." Still, at least by the time of Wells' heartbreaking death in 2020, Louise had nothing but positive things to say about her. Revealing how she really feels about Wells, Louise gushed, "Dawn was a very wonderful person. I want people to remember her as someone who always had a smile on her face," as reported by the New York Post.
Tina Louise and Dawn Wells bonded over making Thanksgiving dinner
Although Tina Louise and Dawn Wells had a complicated relationship, the former co-stars made some sweet memories together over the years regardless. On separate occasions, both actors spoke about a heartwarming bonding moment between them that took place around 1966, when Wells helped Louise learn to cook before hosting her first Thanksgiving dinner. Louise, who had just tied the knot with former husband Les Crane, didn't identify as much of a home chef back then. As she recounted to the New York Post in 2020, "[Wells] invited me to her house with her mom." The "Gilligan's Island" star ended up learning a potato soufflé recipe that she would keep as a tradition for years to come. "It became something I did every year at Thanksgiving," Louise proudly added. "I never forgot that."
Wells also shared her fond memories of the shared moment between them, telling Forbes in 2016, "Even though we weren't close friends, I have pleasant memories. I don't know if she told you about me teaching her how to do a Thanksgiving dinner? I'm a good cook and she was newly married," Wells reminisced. "[Louise] said, 'I've never done Thanksgiving dinner, would you show me how?' She came to my house and sat on the cooking stool and read recipes with my mom, watched how we did it and wrote it all down." Years later, Wells was reminded of the sweet memory when she ran into Louise's daughter, Caprice, who revealed that the actor spoke fondly of it every time she cooked Thanksgiving dinner.