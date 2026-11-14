Who Inherited Rock Hudson's Estate? The Old Hollywood Star Didn't Give His Family A Cent

Rock Hudson was one of the big Hollywood movie stars of the 1950s and 1960s, and he worked with stars like Doris Day on several popular romantic comedies. His star was such that he was one of the real-life characters in Ryan Murphy's Netflix show "Hollywood."

Despite his public success, Hudson had a troubled personal life, and the drama continued after his death with his will. He was gay at a time when that wasn't acceptable, particularly for a romantic leading man in Hollywood. He even went so far as to marry a woman to help protect his secret. Even though Hudson was married briefly, he never had kids. However, he did still have family at the time of his death in 1985 — 12 cousins. But he left none of those cousins any money in his will, instead putting it all in a trust with the interest going to a friend.

This was no accident or oversight on Hudson's part. His will read, "I have intentionally and with full knowledge and not by accident or mistake omitted to provide herein for any of my heirs living at the time of my death," according to UPI Archives. Hudson also said that if there were any challenges to his will, whoever did so would only get $1. The esteemed actor was estimated to be worth around $8.6 million at the time of his death. The interest from his estate trust went to George Nader. Nader was Hudson's long-time friend and a fellow closeted actor.