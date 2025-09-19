Los Angeles: The City of Angels. If you listen to the "La La Land" soundtrack, it's the city of stars. It's where movies are made, stars are cemented in history, and where dreams go to be born ... or to die. Los Angeles has a dark underbelly, and it's not just modern scandals among the rich and famous that have captivated the attention of fans; this was a scandalous place in the olden days, too, back when James Dean raced the streets on his motorcycle and Humphrey Bogart puffed on endless cigars.

Ever since the early days of Hollywood, fans have been fascinated by the ins and outs of the lives of celebrities. We follow their stories in the tabloids, buy their memoirs to learn about their lives, and even watch movies about the people who made the movies we love. Though much of Old Hollywood has faded from popular memory — like the last frame of a film you can barely remember watching — there are some classic scandals that managed to rise above. These once-massive stories have continued to fascinate fans long after everyone involved has passed on; read on for 12 Old Hollywood scandals that still raise eyebrows today.