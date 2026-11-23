Actor Daniel Lissing played the swoon-worthy Mountie Jack Thornton for the first five seasons of "When Calls the Heart." Jack served as the initial love interest for Erin Krakow's character, Elizabeth, and some of the best "When Calls the Heart" episodes of all time featured the two of them at the center. Lissing eventually decided to leave the series, leading to his character's shocking death in 2018. Lissing's unexpected departure led to an online frenzy, with speculation swirling about a possible rift behind the scenes. But like other facts that only the biggest "When Calls the Heart" fans know, loyal viewers later found out that Lissing's exit hadn't been caused by any bad blood. Instead, the actor had made the difficult decision to say goodbye to his Hope Valley family for personal reasons.

Immediately after the Season 5 finale aired, Lissing — along with co-stars Krakow and Lori Loughlin — sat down for a Facebook Live aftershow to provide some clarity around Lissing's departure. "Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave 'When Calls the Heart' for reasons that are very personal to me," Lissing said. "And I went to Hallmark and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls ... they were nothing but supportive of me," he added, noting that his relationship with his co-stars and the network was still "a very, very positive one."

Two years later, Lissing confirmed that he had "no regrets at all" over his choice to leave the show, sharing in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight that if he hadn't left "WCTH," he never would have met his fiancee Nadia, whom he married later in 2020. "She's my life, you know?" the "Catering Christmas" star said. "That's my personal life and that's exponentially more important to me than a job."