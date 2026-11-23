Why Did Daniel Lissing Leave Hallmark's When Calls The Heart?
Actor Daniel Lissing played the swoon-worthy Mountie Jack Thornton for the first five seasons of "When Calls the Heart." Jack served as the initial love interest for Erin Krakow's character, Elizabeth, and some of the best "When Calls the Heart" episodes of all time featured the two of them at the center. Lissing eventually decided to leave the series, leading to his character's shocking death in 2018. Lissing's unexpected departure led to an online frenzy, with speculation swirling about a possible rift behind the scenes. But like other facts that only the biggest "When Calls the Heart" fans know, loyal viewers later found out that Lissing's exit hadn't been caused by any bad blood. Instead, the actor had made the difficult decision to say goodbye to his Hope Valley family for personal reasons.
Immediately after the Season 5 finale aired, Lissing — along with co-stars Krakow and Lori Loughlin — sat down for a Facebook Live aftershow to provide some clarity around Lissing's departure. "Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave 'When Calls the Heart' for reasons that are very personal to me," Lissing said. "And I went to Hallmark and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls ... they were nothing but supportive of me," he added, noting that his relationship with his co-stars and the network was still "a very, very positive one."
Two years later, Lissing confirmed that he had "no regrets at all" over his choice to leave the show, sharing in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight that if he hadn't left "WCTH," he never would have met his fiancee Nadia, whom he married later in 2020. "She's my life, you know?" the "Catering Christmas" star said. "That's my personal life and that's exponentially more important to me than a job."
Erin Krakow was heartbroken to lose her scene partner when Daniel Lissing left
Even though Erin Krakow and other "When Calls the Heart" cast members were supportive of Daniel Lissing's decision to leave the show, they couldn't deny that they were sad to see him go. Krakow, who played Lissing's wife on screen, teared up when she talked about how much she was going to miss her "partner in crime" during the Facebook Live aftershow. "The truth is I was just sad that Dan was leaving. That's the bottom line," Krakow said. "We were all really sad about it, and that's hard." She went on to say that Lissing was one of the best scene partners she's ever had, and that, "I'm just really gonna miss him." The undeniable chemistry between Krakow and Lissing on screen was part of the reason why the writers ultimately chose to kill off Lissing's character, rather than recast him, according to co-star Lori Loughlin. "The chemistry that these two have, we just didn't feel like — the writers didn't feel that that was possible," she said.
Following Jack's off-screen death in Season 5, the show eventually moved forward with new love interests for Krakow's character, including Lucas Bouchard (played by Chris McNally) and Nathan Grant (played by Kevin McGarry). As for Lissing, he didn't stray far from his "WCTH" family, as he has since starred in a number of Hallmark holiday films. In fact, Lissing and Krakow finally got back together for a Hallmark film in 2024. Krakow teased the long-awaited reunion with Lissing on Instagram at the time, saying in the caption, "I'm so happy to be working alongside my dear friend [Daniel Lissing] on [Hallmark's] Christmas movie #SantaTellMe!!!"