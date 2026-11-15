Quote Of The Day By Epictetus: 'And Do You Feel No Shame In Handing Over...'

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The ancient Greek philosopher Epictetus walked the earth almost 2,000 years ago, yet he still remains as one of the most influential Stoic thinkers. Born into slavery around 50 BCE in Hierapolis, Phrygia (present-day Pamukkale, Turkey), Epictetus' life was plagued by hardship. Even once he was freed and living in Rome, Epictetus was lame, believed by some historians to have been injured by his former master, Epaphroditus. (Others, however, believe he may have had a physical impairment from birth or that it developed naturally.) Around 93 CE, Epictetus was exiled from Rome by the Emperor Domitian, who believed that philosophical thinkers posed a threat to his autocratic rule.

After he was exiled, Epictetus traveled to Nicopolis in Greece, where he founded his own philosophical school. He spent the rest of his life passing down his ideas in Stoicism, giving lectures on topics like morality, acceptance, and resilience. Epictetus died around 135 CE, but his groundbreaking philosophy continued to live on. With the help of his former student, Arrian, Epictetus' teachings were compiled into books that would reach those interested in Stoicism for thousands of years to come. Equipped with his own experience navigating the uncontrollable hardships of life, as well as his pioneering wisdom in philosophical thinking, there is perhaps no one better than Epictetus to provide today's quote of the day.