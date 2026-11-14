30 Years Ago Today, This Musical Superstar's Surprise Australian Wedding Shocked The World

Today is the 30-year wedding anniversary of a union nobody saw coming. Michael Jackson was one star who always piqued public interest and he frequently had the world asking plenty of questions. Folks were particularly interested when the superstar unexpectedly tied the knot with someone he'd never even been publicly linked to before. Michael Jackson's relationship with Lisa Marie Presley existed somewhat in the public eye. The celebrity couple married in the Dominican Republic in 1994, and divorced just two years later. A short-lived marriage with another star that involved an onstage kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards was what most people expected from someone like Jackson.

The "Thriller" hitmaker's second marriage, on the other hand, was quite different. In the '80s, Jackson met Debbie Rowe, a nurse at his dermatologist's office. They became friends, and to most people's shock, tied the knot the very same year Jackson and Presley officially called it quits. The happy couple got married in Sydney, Australia on November 14, 1996. Just three months after that, they welcomed their first child, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.