12 Rumors About Michael Jackson's Kids We Couldn't Ignore

In 1997 and 1998, respectively, Prince and Paris Jackson were born to Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. Their younger sibling, Bigi Jackson, came just four years later. While the public praised Michael for becoming a dedicated father, others questioned the legitimacy of his relationship with his kids due to their appearance. Shortly after he died in 2009, ABC's Diane Sawyer interviewed Michael's dermatologist, Dr. Arnold Klein, as reports began to surface of him being Prince and Paris' legitimate father. "To the best of my knowledge, I am not the father of these children," he responded. "I can't answer it in any other way. I don't want to feed any of this insanity that is going around."

The rumor only heightened in 2013 when actor Mark Lester told Daily Mail that he was the father of Michael's children. As a close friend of Michael's, Mark allegedly donated his sperm to Michael and Debbie before Prince was born. Though the reasoning for his absence of involvement remained a mystery, Mark claimed that this was the truth and even offered a DNA test to prove his case. "I wouldn't have a DNA test without the children's permission, but when the children come of age, and it's not far away, and they decide they want me to do it, then I will," he stated. "It is up to them. I don't want to tell them what to do. I just want to reconnect and be the godfather that Michael made me." The Jackson family's lawyer, Londell McMillan, previously denied Lester's claim of paternity, telling People, "These are just merely claims with no legal standing whatsoever."