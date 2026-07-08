Debbie Rowe Is Almost A Septuagenarian. Here's What She Looks Like Now

Michael Jackson's second wife Debbie Rowe kept a low profile during their marriage and after their divorce. Rowe is the mother of Paris and Prince Jackson, and she met Michael in the late '80s when she was a nurse assistant at a dermatologist's office. Jackson and Rowe, both born in 1958, built a friendship before marrying in 1996, but the start of their union wasn't exactly romantic.

Jackson worried that he would never become a parent during his estrangement from Lisa Marie Presley, who he divorced in 1996. Rowe offered to have his child and was pregnant with Prince before Jackson's mother Katherine encouraged them to marry that fall.

Rowe and Jackson later divorced in 2000 after welcoming Prince and Paris into the world, and the singer gained full custody of the kids. She didn't reconnect with her daughter until 2013. Paris is passionate just like her famous father and has also embraced a career in music. Kathrine Jackson gave the mother-daughter pair her blessing to spend time together as they get older. As of 2026, the younger Jackson and the former nursing assistant seem to have a solid bond. Jackson shared photos of herself and her mom on her Instagram story in February 2026.

In a selfie, Rowe was beaming next to her daughter, who looks just like her. Rowe's skin also looked pretty smooth on the cheeks, but she had typical signs of aging around her eyes and mouth and down her neck. Yet even in her 70s Rowe still keeps smiling.