Debbie Rowe Is Almost A Septuagenarian. Here's What She Looks Like Now
Michael Jackson's second wife Debbie Rowe kept a low profile during their marriage and after their divorce. Rowe is the mother of Paris and Prince Jackson, and she met Michael in the late '80s when she was a nurse assistant at a dermatologist's office. Jackson and Rowe, both born in 1958, built a friendship before marrying in 1996, but the start of their union wasn't exactly romantic.
Jackson worried that he would never become a parent during his estrangement from Lisa Marie Presley, who he divorced in 1996. Rowe offered to have his child and was pregnant with Prince before Jackson's mother Katherine encouraged them to marry that fall.
Rowe and Jackson later divorced in 2000 after welcoming Prince and Paris into the world, and the singer gained full custody of the kids. She didn't reconnect with her daughter until 2013. Paris is passionate just like her famous father and has also embraced a career in music. Kathrine Jackson gave the mother-daughter pair her blessing to spend time together as they get older. As of 2026, the younger Jackson and the former nursing assistant seem to have a solid bond. Jackson shared photos of herself and her mom on her Instagram story in February 2026.
In a selfie, Rowe was beaming next to her daughter, who looks just like her. Rowe's skin also looked pretty smooth on the cheeks, but she had typical signs of aging around her eyes and mouth and down her neck. Yet even in her 70s Rowe still keeps smiling.
Debbie and Paris' relationship transformed over the years
Debbie Rowe's relationship with her daughter Paris Jackson drastically transformed between Jackson's childhood and adulthood. Soon after divorcing Michael Jackson, Rowe signed her parental rights away, stating that Paris and Prince were not her kids in court. She then shared why she agreed to give her ex-husband full custody on the U.K. network "Good Morning Television" (GMTV) in 2003. "Because you give birth, because you impregnate someone, that does not automatically give you that title of mother or father," Rowe said. "My kids don't call me mom because I don't want them to," (via People). However, Rowe has expressed her love for Paris and Prince, according to a friend and Michael's old business partner Marc Schaffel.
The former nursing assistant showed her care when her then-teenage daughter reached out in 2013. Rowe hosted Jackson at her ranch in California with her grandmother Katherine Jackson's approval. The two grew closer together and a few years later Paris supported her mother during her breast cancer diagnosis. Rowe called Paris "her rock" in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "She's amazing. She's been with me the whole time," Rowe recalled.
Even though Paris considers the relationship with her mother a friendship, her social media hints at a more secure bond with Rowe after not having one as a kid.