Bo Derek Cut Her Signature Long Blond Hair, But She's Still A Bombshell At 70

Anyone looking at Bo Derek ahead of her 70th birthday would say she's one actress who has definitely aged like fine wine. That doesn't mean, though, that aging hasn't been difficult for her. Back in 2015, the star told CBS News, "Aging is really hard... Bette Davis was right; it's not for sissies, it really isn't." She opened up about how, as a woman in Hollywood, you really can't win when it comes to how you look as you age. "[T]here is a certain expectation," she said, explaining, "I get credit on one hand for not having had a facelift, and then on the other hand it's, 'Oh my God, why doesn't she do something?' So you're just torn. I just have to keep busy, have other interests, and try not to think about it."

Derek clearly has a healthy attitude toward her look as she gets older. And regardless of what work she has or hasn't done, her latest beauty choice has yielded quite a bit of praise. She shared a photo of her posing with her new haircut on November 1 on Instagram and the comment section was full of compliments. "Bo, you're exquisite! Keep drinking from that fountain of youth you must have in your backyard," one user penned. Another commented, "Your hair is adorable!" "You're a natural beauty," another wrote. Clearly, this star is doing something right.