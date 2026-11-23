Iconic '80s Actor Sigourney Weaver Still Stuns In Her 70s With Her Signature Bob
Iconic actor Sigourney Weaver is known, and beloved, for her decades-long career in Hollywood, which includes legendary roles in movies like "Alien," "Ghostbusters," and "Galaxy Quest." The stunning star has also become synonymous with her signature bob. The "Heartbreakers" star just can't seem to let this particular look go and, in fact, she still rocks the haircut, in all its glory, in her 70s. The fan-favorite actor is also aging beautifully and seemingly naturally, which could be Weaver's secret to a long and happy life. The below photo was taken in October 2026 at the Academy Museum Gala, where the A-lister rocked a slicked-back, flip-style bob while clad in a chic, all-black suit.
Clearly, Weaver still rocks the red carpet in her 70s. We'd even argue that she's never looked better. The "Avatar" star also still wears her signature auburn hair color, another trait she's become well-known for. The Hollywood A-lister admitted in a 2022 interview with Glamour that her red carpet confidence didn't always come naturally — she had help from the man responsible for her iconic hairstyle. "I've had training from my hairdresser of many years, Maury Hopson," she explained. "We used to say, 'Stick your personality out.' I don't have a lot of confidence in these areas, but I know how to put a dress on. You don't want to let the dress down. If you're not having fun, it's just not worth it."
Sigourney Weaver rarely strays from her signature bob (but still stuns when she does)
Sigourney Weaver's stunning transformation over the years proves just how versatile the actor is. Even so, her chic bob has remained a pretty steadfast look for her throughout the "Aliens" star's celebrated career. It definitely suits her, but there have notably been some rare occasions when Weaver sported other looks too. The photo on the above left, for instance, was taken around 1980 when she was shooting a movie called "Eyewitness" in New York. Not only was Weaver's hair longer than usual, but her strands were also a much darker espresso color (naturally, the shade still looked stunning on her). The photo on the right was taken at a 2005 awards ceremony, also in NYC, when Weaver sported a shoulder-length lob with layers.
Another surprising thing to keep in mind about the prolific performer is that she had a brief stint as a blond for her role in the 1999 cult favorite sci-fi comedy "Galaxy Quest." Although it was a wig, Weaver loved being blond so much that she wore it to the premiere of the film in Los Angeles too (above right). "I hated to take it off," she acknowledged in "Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary." "Sometimes, I'd even wear it home. Part of it was, I wanted to find out if blonds really do have more fun." Evidently, Weaver can pull off any look — the sign of a true chameleon and arguably one of the biggest reasons her career has lasted so long.