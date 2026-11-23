Iconic actor Sigourney Weaver is known, and beloved, for her decades-long career in Hollywood, which includes legendary roles in movies like "Alien," "Ghostbusters," and "Galaxy Quest." The stunning star has also become synonymous with her signature bob. The "Heartbreakers" star just can't seem to let this particular look go and, in fact, she still rocks the haircut, in all its glory, in her 70s. The fan-favorite actor is also aging beautifully and seemingly naturally, which could be Weaver's secret to a long and happy life. The below photo was taken in October 2026 at the Academy Museum Gala, where the A-lister rocked a slicked-back, flip-style bob while clad in a chic, all-black suit.

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Clearly, Weaver still rocks the red carpet in her 70s. We'd even argue that she's never looked better. The "Avatar" star also still wears her signature auburn hair color, another trait she's become well-known for. The Hollywood A-lister admitted in a 2022 interview with Glamour that her red carpet confidence didn't always come naturally — she had help from the man responsible for her iconic hairstyle. "I've had training from my hairdresser of many years, Maury Hopson," she explained. "We used to say, 'Stick your personality out.' I don't have a lot of confidence in these areas, but I know how to put a dress on. You don't want to let the dress down. If you're not having fun, it's just not worth it."