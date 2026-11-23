Hallmark Channel Fans Have Declared These The 5 Most Underrated Christmas Movies
If you've felt that chill in the air, it can only mean a few things: Lights are about to start going up, classic holiday tunes will be dominating the airwaves, and there are going to be enough new Hallmark Channel Original Christmas movies to last fans well into the new year. But while it's true that there are a lot of Hallmark holiday flicks to choose from this year alone, diehard viewers value quality just as much as quantity. To that point, several Hallmark Christmas movies have emerged as enduring favorites worthy of being revisited year after year. Modern classics like "A Biltmore Christmas" and "Three Wise Men and a Baby" are frequently named as being some of the very best of the best (including by us).
But as any film buff will tell you, the real gems aren't going to be found in most Top 10 lists. So, we scoured the internet for fan discussions about which Hallmark festive flicks are just as good as the more well-known favorites, but have been overlooked. Evidently, any time one of these debates takes place, it doesn't take long for netizens to come to a consensus regarding their favorite deep cuts and sleeper hits. So, without any further ado, here are the five Hallmark Christmas movies diehard fans have declared to be the most underrated.
'Family for Christmas' is one of Lacey Chabert's lesser-known (and most bizarre) Hallmark movies
They don't call Lacey Chabert the "Queen of Hallmark" for nothing. The actor is one of the longest-running stars in the feelgood network's history, having appeared in over 40 of its movies as of 2026. With that kind of volume, it stands to reason that some of Chabert's Hallmark movies are bound to slip through the cracks, and not be as popular as others. However, many netizens agree that one of the actor's lesser-known mid-2010s Christmas flicks deserves more attention. In December 2024, a Reddit user posted on the dedicated r/HallmarkMovies subreddit asking for recommendations for underrated releases — more specifically, movies that had flown under the radar. The top comment in the thread named several, though it kicked things off by highlighting the Chabert-led "Family for Christmas."
Released as part of Hallmark's 2015 "Christmas in July" lineup, the movie follows Hannah, a prominent TV journalist who gets to experience what her life would have been like had she decided to start a family with her college sweetheart instead. "It was an instant favorite amongst me and my mom, it's kind of like a Hallmark spin on 'The Family Man,'" the user who initially highlighted "Family for Christmas" wrote. And while the film has quite a few negative reviews on platforms like Letterboxd, most viewers at least concede that it was a big creative swing for Hallmark, which alone may make it worth a watch. "Don't wanna go into too many spoilers but this is wild," another Reddit user teased in a dedicated thread about the movie in 2023, further describing it as "far out" while calling the reality of the protagonist's situation "an absolute nightmare." Sold!
'Holiday Road' puts romance in the back seat
While not quite as off the wall as "Family for Christmas," 2023's "Holiday Road" also takes an unconventional approach as far as Hallmark Christmas movies are concerned. While most of the network's festive output focuses on a central romance, this social media-inspired road-trip movie instead prioritizes the dynamics within a mostly (though not entirely) platonic friend group. With an ensemble cast led by Sara Canning and Warren Christie, "Holiday Road" follows an eclectic assortment of holiday travelers who all happen to be stranded at an airport. With their original plans essentially out the window, they all decide to rent a van and hit the road together, forming unexpected bonds along the way.
In September 2025, a Reddit user made their own thread on r/HallmarkMovies asking fellow fans to name some "totally underrated Hallmark holiday movie[s]." One of the top comments shouted out "Holiday Road," with the user in question enthusing it's an "absolute favorite." Alongside racking up 17 upvotes from fellow Redditors, this comment also received a few direct replies from those eager to verbalize their agreement. "I recorded it and have watched it at least 8 times in the last 6 months!" one such user remarked.
In a separate Reddit thread from 2023, about "Holiday Road" specifically, some users were admittedly disappointed by the fact that it wasn't a typical holiday rom-com. But others found its focus on friendship rather than romance a refreshing change of pace. "I just liked it because it was different. I get so tired of successful girl from the city with neglectful boyfriend/fiancé goes to small town for Christmas and falls in love with local handyman/contractor/mechanic/farmer," the top comment read.
'Holiday Hotline' deserves a callback
In a Reddit thread posted to r/HallmarkMovies in March 2026, a user called on their fellow fans to name a Hallmark release that is both "underrated" and "deserves more love." One Christmas flick that was mentioned multiple times was 2023's "Holiday Hotline," which stars Emily Tennant and Niall Matter. The festive flick follows Abby, played by Tennant, who works at a cooking hotline. Through this job, she ends up in regular contact with a single father, played by Matter. Little do the two realize, they actually know each other in real life. In the Reddit thread, one user named the film as one of their three underrated Hallmark favorites, with another replying to that comment to second their pick.
A similar interaction went down in a separate comment chain, with one user praising "Holiday Hotline" for the way it executed the phone call scenes and another replying to that comment to share that the movie "always makes [them] laugh." But Reddit isn't alone here. Users on Facebook expressed similar appreciation for "Holiday Hotline" too. "Holiday Hotline was so clever & different. I was surprised people didn't like it as much as I did," one impressed commenter remarked.
The most visible reviews for the film are generally solid, but far from earth-shattering. At the time of writing, "Holiday Hotline" has a weighted average user rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb, and a weighted average rating of 2.8/5 on Letterboxd. But based on what its biggest champions have to say, if you missed this movie's call the first time around, this holiday season may be the perfect time to return it.
'Jingle Around the Clock' is beautiful in its simplicity
In the previously mentioned March 2026 Reddit thread about underrated Hallmark movies that deserve more love, another Christmas-themed title that emerged as a prominent pick was 2018's "Jingle Around the Clock." Starring Brooke Nevin and Michael Cassidy, "Jingle Around the Clock" centers on an ad executive named Elle, played by Nevin, who's been tasked with revamping her company's big Christmas push. The catch is that she has to do so alongside another industry professional named Max, played by Cassidy, whose tastes aren't nearly as whimsical as hers. The more time they spend together, however, the more sparks fly as they start to realize that they may not be so different after all.
Obviously, there are a lot of Hallmark Christmas movies with similar premises, so it makes sense that "Jingle Around the Clock" got a bit lost in the shuffle. However, according to the Redditor who called it underrated, the movie's relative simplicity is precisely what makes it so enjoyable. "I loved the leads, the chemistry, the story. [...] I find it so simple and yet so romantic," they wrote, adding, "I never see anyone talk about that one and I just love it!"
The original poster replied, acknowledging that even they hadn't seen that one and then thanking the commenter for their recommendation. Another user, meanwhile, didn't wait to take the recommendation to heart. "I'm watching this one now — excellent suggestion — thank you!" they replied. In other words, "Jingle Around the Clock" definitely seems like a movie you should try to work into your Hallmark holiday rotation next chance you get.
'Christmas with the Darlings' needs more love
When we were searching online threads for dedicated Hallmark fans' favorite underrated Christmas movies, one title, in particular, was a near-unanimous top pick: "Christmas with the Darlings." The 2020 film stars Katrina Law as Jessica, a corporate employee who's finally ready to quit her soulless job. However, things take an unexpected turn when she meets her boss' younger brother, Max (Carlo Marks). Jessica gives Max a helping hand as he takes care of his orphaned nieces and nephew, and the two gradually start to fall for each other in the process. "Christmas with the Darlings" was the most upvoted Christmas title in the March 2026 Reddit thread listing users' favorite underrated Hallmark movies.
As the Redditor who recommended it pointed out in their comment, "It was only shown twice last Christmas, and it deserved a few more showings." One user who replied to them concurred with that assessment, complaining, "They did a terrible job with the schedule this time. 'Christmas with the Darlings' was a glaring example of how much they messed up." The film was also the subject of one of the most upvoted comments in the September 2025 Reddit thread, which asked for underrated Hallmark holiday releases specifically.
"Christmas With the Darlings.' Don't see that one mentioned much," the user who brought it up wrote. And once again, additional Redditors swiftly chimed in to agree. "Ooooh yess! The story in this one is absolutely beautiful," one commenter added. "Christmas with the Darlings" has a solid weighted average user rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb, making it one of Hallmark's more acclaimed recent releases, even if it doesn't get as much airtime as others.