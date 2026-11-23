If you've felt that chill in the air, it can only mean a few things: Lights are about to start going up, classic holiday tunes will be dominating the airwaves, and there are going to be enough new Hallmark Channel Original Christmas movies to last fans well into the new year. But while it's true that there are a lot of Hallmark holiday flicks to choose from this year alone, diehard viewers value quality just as much as quantity. To that point, several Hallmark Christmas movies have emerged as enduring favorites worthy of being revisited year after year. Modern classics like "A Biltmore Christmas" and "Three Wise Men and a Baby" are frequently named as being some of the very best of the best (including by us).

But as any film buff will tell you, the real gems aren't going to be found in most Top 10 lists. So, we scoured the internet for fan discussions about which Hallmark festive flicks are just as good as the more well-known favorites, but have been overlooked. Evidently, any time one of these debates takes place, it doesn't take long for netizens to come to a consensus regarding their favorite deep cuts and sleeper hits. So, without any further ado, here are the five Hallmark Christmas movies diehard fans have declared to be the most underrated.