The 5 Longest-Running Hallmark Stars Of All Time

It's not exactly a secret that there are a lot of Hallmark original movies — like, a lot. As in, more than 860 as of August 2024, according to film producer Stephen Follows. It should come as no surprise, then, that when you watch enough Hallmark output, you start to recognize a few people. After all, given the sheer number of content the feelgood network produces, why wouldn't Hallmark maintain a rotating cast of collaborators? Sure, there are a handful of actors who only have done one or two Hallmark movies — Meghan Markle being a prime example — while others were prominently featured in such projects for a time, only to vanish from the spotlight for one reason or another.

So, that got us thinking: Just who are the longest-tenured, and most prominently-featured, Hallmark Channel stars who are actually still working with the network today too? We made that distinction to thin the herd out a little bit, so to speak. For instance, with a whopping 30 total Hallmark movies dating back to 2008, Candace Cameron Bure would almost certainly top this list, had she not departed for rival network Great American Family in 2022. You also might expect to see someone like Tyler Hynes make the cut, seeing as how he's appeared in at least 25 Hallmark movies since 2018 and counting. But while Hynes may very well climb the ranks by the time all is said and done, as it stands, he didn't even crack the top 5. So, without further ado, let's find out who does.