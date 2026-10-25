The 5 Longest-Running Hallmark Stars Of All Time
It's not exactly a secret that there are a lot of Hallmark original movies — like, a lot. As in, more than 860 as of August 2024, according to film producer Stephen Follows. It should come as no surprise, then, that when you watch enough Hallmark output, you start to recognize a few people. After all, given the sheer number of content the feelgood network produces, why wouldn't Hallmark maintain a rotating cast of collaborators? Sure, there are a handful of actors who only have done one or two Hallmark movies — Meghan Markle being a prime example — while others were prominently featured in such projects for a time, only to vanish from the spotlight for one reason or another.
So, that got us thinking: Just who are the longest-tenured, and most prominently-featured, Hallmark Channel stars who are actually still working with the network today too? We made that distinction to thin the herd out a little bit, so to speak. For instance, with a whopping 30 total Hallmark movies dating back to 2008, Candace Cameron Bure would almost certainly top this list, had she not departed for rival network Great American Family in 2022. You also might expect to see someone like Tyler Hynes make the cut, seeing as how he's appeared in at least 25 Hallmark movies since 2018 and counting. But while Hynes may very well climb the ranks by the time all is said and done, as it stands, he didn't even crack the top 5. So, without further ado, let's find out who does.
5. Erin Krakow has led 'When Calls the Heart' for over a decade
Erin Krakow is a bit of an outlier on this list because she is primarily known for appearing in a Hallmark television series, rather than the network's beloved made-for-TV movies. Regardless, her run is impressive. Since January 2014, Krakow has starred as protagonist Elizabeth Thatcher (later Elizabeth Thornton) on the hit period drama "When Calls the Heart," appearing in all 13 seasons that have been released thus far. "Season 1 feels like a lifetime ago and sort of just yesterday all at once," Krakow acknowledged while reflecting on a decade of "When Calls the Heart" in an August 2023 interview with TV Insider. "It's this bizarre feeling. But it was a really exhausting and incredible chapter of my life."
Still, "I continue to feel so proud to be a part of 'When Calls the Heart' and grateful that the Hearties have kept us on the air all these years, that Hallmark continues to believe in our show." Although "When Calls the Heart" is Krakow's bread and butter, she's appeared in quite a few Hallmark movies too. Her first was "Chance at Romance," which premiered in February 2014, shortly after the launch of "When Calls the Heart." Since then, Krakow has starred in 10 more. The most recent as of this writing is 2024 festive feature "Santa Tell Me." She's set to make it an even dozen in November 2026 with "Christmas Above the Clouds" — an entry in Hallmark's 2026 "Countdown to Christmas" lineup we're excited about.
4. Brennan Elliott successfully transitioned from Hallmark TV to movies
Much like Erin Krakow, Brennan Elliott got his start at Hallmark on a TV series, rather than in a movie. From 2013 to 2015, the actor portrayed Warren Saget on the Hallmark original series "Cedar Cove," based on the bestselling book series of the same name by Debbie Macomber. When the show ended, he hard-pivoted towards the movie side of the channel. Elliott's first Hallmark feature was "All of My Heart," which premiered in 2015. The actor has maintained a steady flow of work with the network ever since, appearing in "The Perfect Pairing," "Crossword Mysteries," and "Christmas in Vienna," among others.
Mind you, Elliott understandably took a leave of absence in early 2025 due to a personal tragedy. He returned to the fray in June 2026 with the Hallmark Original movie "A Castle of Our Own." "It's tough to move forward when certain things happen to you, but you've got to keep plugging away. I feel like this is the next chapter of my life," Elliott admitted to People around the time his latest Hallmark flick hit the airwaves. "Through therapy, I'm realizing I just needed to heal. I needed to spend some quiet time letting myself feel all the feelings I was feeling. [...] And I feel like I'm starting to live again," the actor reasoned.
3. Alison Sweeney is both a prolific Hallmark star and a massive Hallmark fan
Brennan Elliott made his Hallmark Channel debut when "Cedar Cove" premiered on July 20, 2013. Exactly seven days later, Alison Sweeney made her own Hallmark debut with the release of feature film "Second Chances." She has since starred in another 32 Hallmark movies — the most recent of which being "Sugar & Vice: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," which premiered in March 2026. Additionally, at the time of writing, Sweeney's 34th Hallmark movie is right around the corner. She's set to appear in "Miles to Christmas" opposite Ashley Williams and Steve Lund. The film arrives on November 29, 2026 as part of the aforementioned "Countdown to Christmas" lineup.
During a July 2025 chat with Reader's Digest, the former soap star opened up about what keeps her coming back to Hallmark, enthusing, "I love the characters. I love the family dynamic, the actors, the cast and the crew that I work with on these projects. I have so much fun going into work every day, making these movies and reading the fan responses." She added, "We've done 12 ['Hannah Swensen'] movies, and it's a big part of my life." However, Sweeney's absolute favorite Hallmark movie isn't even one she's in herself. The "Days of Our Lives" alum named "Sister Swap," which is actually a pair of interconnected movies released in 2021 that tell the same story from two different perspectives. That said, there aren't very many Hallmark movies Sweeney won't watch. "I watch [Hallmark] all the time so I can support my friends," she proudly confirmed.
2. Andrew Walker has made some fond memories during his lengthy Hallmark career
Andrew Walker has been a Hallmark Channel staple for 14 years and counting. At the time of writing, the actor has starred in no fewer than 35 original movies for the network, kicking off with December 2012 holiday feature "A Bride For Christmas." Shortly after his debut, Walker also spent a very brief time on the Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart" in early 2014. The actor's most recent Hallmark movie, meanwhile, was "Kentucky Roses," which dropped in May 2026 — but he's far from done. Much like Erin Krakow and Alison Sweeney, Walker has a new film coming out as part of the network's 2026 "Countdown to Christmas" lineup. His 36th Hallmark movie, "Christmas in Blue Dog Valley," will premiere on November 21. Notably, more than half of Walker's extensive Hallmark back catalog is made up of the network's trademark Christmas movies.
Despite the sheer volume, however, there are a few productions, in particular, that really stand out in his mind. During a July 2021 interview with the Hallmark Channel itself, Walker named 2016's "A Dream of Christmas" as an especially memorable project to work on. "It really resonated with me because it was a movie about realizing what you've lost. [...] And, now that I look back on it, I was like, 'That was such a special movie,'" he explained. Likewise, 2020's "Christmas Tree Lane" also became something of a core memory for the actor, given the climate it was produced in. "We were the first project back after COVID. We were the first project in the industry, not only just for Hallmark. And everyone on the set — on the crew — just felt so grateful to be working," Walker recalled.
1. Lacey Chabert has been crowned the 'Queen of Hallmark'
Lacey Chabert is often referred to as the "Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies" or just the "Queen of Hallmark" more generally. And, given the MVP-level numbers she's racked up thus far, you won't catch us arguing. The fact Chabert filmed one of her Hallmark movies while seven months pregnant should really tell you everything you need to know about her dedication to the feelgood network. The "Mean Girls" star made her Hallmark debut all the way back in February 2010 with the release of the made-for-TV movie "Elevator Girl."
At the time of writing, the total number of Hallmark movies she's starred in to date sits at a staggering 44 — to say nothing of her Hallmark Original reality series, "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert." Not only that but, with the exception of Erin Krakow, Chabert has shared the screen with every other actor on this list on multiple occasions. As such, it shouldn't be too shocking to learn that the prolific performer will soon be adding yet another Hallmark credit to her résumé, again thanks to the 2026 "Countdown to Christmas" lineup.
She's set to star in "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True," which premieres on November 28. "I think the thing that has become the most rewarding for me and being a part of these movies is when I meet people, the common thread is always, 'Thanks for doing something that's uplifting. Those movies helped me while I was recovering from surgery or going through a difficult time in life,'" Chabert shared with Forbes in January 2022, regarding her impressive Hallmark legacy. "At this point, I kind of consider it an honor to be a part of bringing some goodness into the world," she concluded sweetly.