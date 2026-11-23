Empathy comes more naturally to some than it does to others. Many people find it difficult to look outside of themselves and are too distracted by their own wants and needs to worry about anyone else. Confucius' belief about how one should treat those around them has become one of the most famous philosophical sentiments there is, and there is good reason for that. Confucius reminds us to relate to others and imagine how our actions toward them would make us feel if roles were reversed. This way of thinking is effective, no matter how easy it is for you to think about others' feelings.

These days, in some ways, most of us are more disconnected from community than ever. It is in the best interest of those with the most influence over our society to keep us fighting against each other and to uphold systems that hold us all in a desperate state of self-preservation that keeps caring for others from being a top priority. In a culture that encourages us to always look out for number one while isolating us more and more, sometimes we need a reminder that it costs nothing to be kind. Putting yourself in another person's shoes can show you very simply how they should be treated.