Quote Of The Day By Confucius: 'What You Do Not Want Done To Yourself, Do...'
When thinking of history's most famous philosophers, Confucius is the first name that would come to mind for many. Known as "Master Kong" in China, Confucius was born in Lu on the Shandong peninsula in 551 BCE. There are conflicting records of Confucius' upbringing, with some remembering him as growing up poor, while others claim he was born into royalty. Regardless of the truth of his childhood, though, he became a teacher and writer, whose beliefs became known as Confucianism. It remains one of the most important and influential philosophies to this day.
Confucius' beliefs revolved around the notion that being a morally good person has a positive effect on one's surroundings. Confucius believed that "ren" was the key to this. Ren is a virtue similar to the idea of humanity, which can be found through empathy toward others. In Confucius' eyes, if everyone had self-control and a love of other people, it would make the world run more smoothly. This is why Confucius' Golden Rule is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the day by Confucius
"What you do not want done to yourself, do not do to others." This wise advice, known as Confucius' Golden Rule, comes from "The Analects of Confucius" 15.24, which was compiled by his followers to pass on his wisdom after his death in 479 B.C.E. These words advise us to let empathy guide our interactions with others.
Deeper meaning of Confucius' quote — relating to others inspires empathy
Empathy comes more naturally to some than it does to others. Many people find it difficult to look outside of themselves and are too distracted by their own wants and needs to worry about anyone else. Confucius' belief about how one should treat those around them has become one of the most famous philosophical sentiments there is, and there is good reason for that. Confucius reminds us to relate to others and imagine how our actions toward them would make us feel if roles were reversed. This way of thinking is effective, no matter how easy it is for you to think about others' feelings.
These days, in some ways, most of us are more disconnected from community than ever. It is in the best interest of those with the most influence over our society to keep us fighting against each other and to uphold systems that hold us all in a desperate state of self-preservation that keeps caring for others from being a top priority. In a culture that encourages us to always look out for number one while isolating us more and more, sometimes we need a reminder that it costs nothing to be kind. Putting yourself in another person's shoes can show you very simply how they should be treated.
More Quotes from Confucius
- "The superior man is modest in his speech, but exceeds in his actions."
- "The superior man is distressed by his want of ability. He is not distressed by men's not knowing him."
- "By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest."
- "Study the past if you would define the future."
- "Attack the evil that is within yourself, rather than attacking the evil that is in others."