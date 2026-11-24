As interesting and helpful as it would be, we can't read the minds of world leaders. Throughout world history, though, there was at least one world leader whose innermost thoughts were (and still are) out in the open: Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. Aurelius was born in 121 C.E. in Rome, Italy. He was adopted by Emperor Antoninus Pius and learned the ropes by his side. Aurelius became the senate leader in 140, later becoming co-emperor alongside his adopted brother after Antoninus' death. Through it all, Aurelius' passion for philosophy and law grew. This played a major role in how he governed, influencing him to make changes to improve the lives of those less fortunate.

Aurelius' reign was far from peaceful. Widespread disease and endless conflict became his responsibility when he took over. It's difficult to imagine taking on such a daunting position. Yet, we know precisely how he guided himself through this job. He penned "Meditations," which was originally aptly called "To Himself," as it was his own journal full of personal thoughts. The nature of what Aurelius wrote turned what began as journal entries into one of the most influential texts of Stoicism ever created. His beliefs centered around acknowledging that we are just one part of the universe. He believed we should free ourselves from judgment and understand the difference between our own thoughts and the outside world. This is why one of Aurelius' musings from "Meditations" is today's quote of the day.