Quote Of The Day By Marcus Aurelius: 'The Best Way Of Avenging Thyself Is Not To...'
As interesting and helpful as it would be, we can't read the minds of world leaders. Throughout world history, though, there was at least one world leader whose innermost thoughts were (and still are) out in the open: Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. Aurelius was born in 121 C.E. in Rome, Italy. He was adopted by Emperor Antoninus Pius and learned the ropes by his side. Aurelius became the senate leader in 140, later becoming co-emperor alongside his adopted brother after Antoninus' death. Through it all, Aurelius' passion for philosophy and law grew. This played a major role in how he governed, influencing him to make changes to improve the lives of those less fortunate.
Aurelius' reign was far from peaceful. Widespread disease and endless conflict became his responsibility when he took over. It's difficult to imagine taking on such a daunting position. Yet, we know precisely how he guided himself through this job. He penned "Meditations," which was originally aptly called "To Himself," as it was his own journal full of personal thoughts. The nature of what Aurelius wrote turned what began as journal entries into one of the most influential texts of Stoicism ever created. His beliefs centered around acknowledging that we are just one part of the universe. He believed we should free ourselves from judgment and understand the difference between our own thoughts and the outside world. This is why one of Aurelius' musings from "Meditations" is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Marcus Aurelius
Marcus Aurelius once wrote, "The best way of avenging thyself is not to become like the wrong doer." This quote comes from Book Six of "Meditations," which Aurelius reportedly wrote in 167 C.E. It reminds us that seeking revenge can be tempting, but remaining true to your morals regardless of what comes your way is key.
Deeper Meaning of Marcus Aurelius' Quote — Get revenge by staying true to your values
When someone wrongs us, a desire for retaliation is a common reaction. However, as the saying goes, "two wrongs don't make a right." In Marcus Aurelius' view, the best outcome comes from sticking to our own moral compass, no matter what life throws at us. This means staying true to how we want to treat others, even when we've been treated badly.
These days, it's easy to feel as though more and more interactions are contentious. Stress, access to others via the internet, and an increasingly lowering bar for what kind of treatment of others is deemed acceptable all work to make arguments and verbal attacks commonplace. It's easy to feel attacked and want to fight back. Yet, remembering Aurelius' words can keep interactions from escalating. Fighting fire with fire won't usually solve the problem. Refusing to engage or sink to others' levels will often bring about a better conclusion.
More Quotes From Marcus Aurelius
- "We are all made for mutual assistance, as the feet, the hands, and the eyelids, as the rows of the upper and under teeth, from whence it follows that clashing and opposition is perfectly unnatural."
- "There is a limit to the time assigned you, and if you don't use it to free yourself it will be gone and never return."
- "Life is short, and the one fruit of it in this world is a pure mind and unselfish conduct."
- "Then what should we work for? Only this: proper understanding; unselfish action; truthful speech. A resolve to accept whatever happens as necessary and familiar, flowing like water from that same source and spring."
- "And, generally speaking, a man must have learned much before he can pronounce surely upon the conduct of others."