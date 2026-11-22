Mariel Hemingway Defines Radiance At 65 After Trading Her Signature Blond Locks For Warm Copper
Mariel Hemingway, American actor and granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, turned 65 today on November 22, 2026. Mariel is known for her screen career that started at 14 with 1976's "Lipstick." She received an Oscar nod three years later for Woody Allen's "Manhattan." These days, she's also known for her work in mental health, which includes a foundation bearing her name and a podcast called "Out Comes the Sun." For decades, golden hair was as much a part of her image as the talent and the family name, which made her 2026 turn to red all the more surprising.
We've borne witness to how plenty of stars transformed their hair by going blond, but Mariel decided to go the other way. In an Instagram post from May 30, she unveiled the new look: a crimson red that made her appear completely different. It was, in her own words, "a deep, deep red for a movie role I'm about to step into." Months into the change, Mariel posted another photo on the social media platform, this time sporting a warm copper look, with the red having mellowed into a more muted shade that kept the warmth and made it feel more grounded.
In her original post from May, Mariel referred to the change as a lesson in openness. She argued that good things find us when we make peace with ourselves. Seeing how stunning she looks in this new shade, we can't help but agree, and count her name among the celebs who rocked red locks and made it look like it was always meant to be.
The role behind the red hair comes with a very fitting name
While Mariel Hemingway didn't name the film in her post, days later, on June 4, it was announced she would be leading an independent drama from writer-director Deborah Kampmeier. The movie's protagonist is named Carmine, which also happens to be the word for a deep crimson or vivid red color. If that ends up being the role, then the color change is tied to the character's aesthetic identity in more ways than one.
The story is based on a real woman's journey through life. Sophia Adler has been tapped to portray Carmine in her youth, while Hemingway plays her in the present. Between them, they take Carmine on an arc that features addiction, recovery, and redemption. Celebs have long turned up completely unrecognizable after dyeing their hair for a role, but Hemingway insisted this gave her the chance to embark on "a chapter of my life where I am more often returning to myself instead of getting lost in old stories, self-doubt, or fear about the future."
Hemingway sees all of this not just as an acting turn but as an evolution that affects her real life, too. In February, she'd addressed the age lines appearing on her face and argued that her worth was not written on her skin. "When there is nothing left to remove, the Queen remains," Hemingway wrote on Instagram. And with her red hair announcement came the hashtag #returnofthequeen, calling back to that earlier quote. With Hemingway still this stunning at 65, we couldn't have put it better ourselves.