Mariel Hemingway, American actor and granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, turned 65 today on November 22, 2026. Mariel is known for her screen career that started at 14 with 1976's "Lipstick." She received an Oscar nod three years later for Woody Allen's "Manhattan." These days, she's also known for her work in mental health, which includes a foundation bearing her name and a podcast called "Out Comes the Sun." For decades, golden hair was as much a part of her image as the talent and the family name, which made her 2026 turn to red all the more surprising.

We've borne witness to how plenty of stars transformed their hair by going blond, but Mariel decided to go the other way. In an Instagram post from May 30, she unveiled the new look: a crimson red that made her appear completely different. It was, in her own words, "a deep, deep red for a movie role I'm about to step into." Months into the change, Mariel posted another photo on the social media platform, this time sporting a warm copper look, with the red having mellowed into a more muted shade that kept the warmth and made it feel more grounded.

In her original post from May, Mariel referred to the change as a lesson in openness. She argued that good things find us when we make peace with ourselves. Seeing how stunning she looks in this new shade, we can't help but agree, and count her name among the celebs who rocked red locks and made it look like it was always meant to be.