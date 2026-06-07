Before & After Photos Of Celebs Who Rocked Red Locks

Ever consider trying red hair on for size? Plenty of stars have taken the plunge at one point or another, and the results have been all over the map. While trading in your usual hair hue for red may seem like an exciting change, it isn't for everyone. Your natural coloring can have a major effect on whether or not red hair actually looks good on you. For some, red looks like it could be growing straight out of your head, while the shade gives others Ronald McDonald vibes. This risk makes going crimson feel uncertain. Yet, some stars have proven that the risk can definitely be worth taking.

What some folks don't realize when considering a ginger era is that red hair comes in many different shades and styles. From light strawberry blonde to bold fire engine red, you can tailor your red hair to you, and different shades can create very different looks. Some stars have subtly convinced that red is their natural color, while others have embraced it as a bold style statement. Looking at before and after photos of some celebs who have been redheads proves that there are so many ways to embrace the ginger life and look amazing doing it.