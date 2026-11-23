Born 85 Years Ago Today, He Played Lancelot Opposite Vanessa Redgrave — Then Wed Her 40 Years Later
Franco Nero turns 85 today, and the "Django" star is showing no signs of slowing down. Nor is his wife, Vanessa Redgrave, who has been by the Italian actor's side for almost 60 years. And yet, the happy couple have only been married for two decades. They initially met when they were both cast in "Camelot" back in 1967. Nero played Lancelot, while Redgrave portrayed Guinevere, and notably, "The Mercenary" star had some serious reservations about her casting. "It was terrible!" Nero recalled in a 2010 interview with People. "I see this woman with blue jeans with holes, no makeup, glasses. I asked the director, 'Are you sure you made the right choice?'"
It's not clear whether Redgrave overheard him, but she penned a note to her skeptical co-star in flawless Italian (his native language), inviting him to have dinner with her. Nero didn't recognize the "Julia" star when she welcomed him to her home that evening, so he asked for Redgrave, "And this beautiful lady said, 'I am she.'" A celebrity romance that could've been plucked right out of a Hallmark movie, they fell in love, welcomed a son in 1969, and then went their separate ways in the early '70s. But their story wasn't over.
Redgrave racked up an impressive dating history during their time apart, but the two found their way back to each other in the '90s. In 2006, they celebrated their love in an official ceremony, 40 years after first meeting on the "Camelot" set. It's worth noting that they didn't actually sign a marital contract, reasoning that they saw no need for such formalities. "Franco said when somebody asked him: 'We've been married for 42 years.' So that's his version and I'm sticking to it," Redgrave once explained in an interview, per Digital Spy.
Franco Nero and Vanessa Redgrave have been each other's rocks for decades
Actors who fall for their on-screen love interests always make for a swoon-worthy love story, and Franco Nero and Vanessa Redgrave are no different. But, as with all love stories, the couple has weathered plenty of hardships and heartbreaks together, while inspiring each other to become the best versions of themselves too. "The Pope's Exorcist" star credits Redgrave with his success, proudly informing Variety in 2026, "I am absolutely convinced that the longevity of my career is also due to a profound lesson I learned from Vanessa: determination [...] Vanessa is determination personified." The "Mission: Impossible" star has similarly leaned on Nero during some of the hardest times of her life. Redgrave lost her daughter, brother, and sister in quick succession, recounting the harrowing time to People in 2010. But the heartbreak only bonded them even more in the long run.
"All of our tears will be the bond that makes us stronger," Nero confirmed simply. The couple also weathered the COVID-19 pandemic separately. As Redgrave has clarified in interviews, despite having been a couple for decades, she and Nero have never shared living quarters. "Never, never, never. He's an Italian; Italians like to live in Italy and I couldn't transfer my life to Italy," she noted, per Digital Spy. Because of this, the two ended up apart during the pandemic. "I am in Rome, and Vanessa is in London," Nero stated to Express in 2020. "We are a mess, both of us. [...] It's hard being separated, but we speak almost every day on the phone, but cannot do anything else at the moment."