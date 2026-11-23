Franco Nero turns 85 today, and the "Django" star is showing no signs of slowing down. Nor is his wife, Vanessa Redgrave, who has been by the Italian actor's side for almost 60 years. And yet, the happy couple have only been married for two decades. They initially met when they were both cast in "Camelot" back in 1967. Nero played Lancelot, while Redgrave portrayed Guinevere, and notably, "The Mercenary" star had some serious reservations about her casting. "It was terrible!" Nero recalled in a 2010 interview with People. "I see this woman with blue jeans with holes, no makeup, glasses. I asked the director, 'Are you sure you made the right choice?'"

It's not clear whether Redgrave overheard him, but she penned a note to her skeptical co-star in flawless Italian (his native language), inviting him to have dinner with her. Nero didn't recognize the "Julia" star when she welcomed him to her home that evening, so he asked for Redgrave, "And this beautiful lady said, 'I am she.'" A celebrity romance that could've been plucked right out of a Hallmark movie, they fell in love, welcomed a son in 1969, and then went their separate ways in the early '70s. But their story wasn't over.

Redgrave racked up an impressive dating history during their time apart, but the two found their way back to each other in the '90s. In 2006, they celebrated their love in an official ceremony, 40 years after first meeting on the "Camelot" set. It's worth noting that they didn't actually sign a marital contract, reasoning that they saw no need for such formalities. "Franco said when somebody asked him: 'We've been married for 42 years.' So that's his version and I'm sticking to it," Redgrave once explained in an interview, per Digital Spy.