Dr. Ruth, Renowned Sex Therapist And Author, Dead At 96

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, better known simply as Dr. Ruth, the renowned sex therapist and author, has died at age 96, according to The Washington Post. Pierre Lehu, her publicist and co-author, announced the sad news, but no cause of death was provided.

Westheimer went by a number of different names and titles throughout her lifetime. On her birth certificate, you'll find the name Karola Ruth Siegel. Upon emigrating to then-Palestine at the end of World War II, however, she was told her first name was "too German," so she began going by Ruth K. She kept her middle initial intact, she told HistoryNet, because "if somebody in my family survived, they would find me because they knew that the 'K' stood for Karola." She later tacked on the "Westheimer" surname upon marrying her late husband, Manfred, in 1961.

However, most of us knew the spunky and outspoken sexspert as "Dr. Ruth" — a short and honorable title to match a short and honorable woman. Standing a mere 4 feet 7 inches tall, she seldom had to literally look down on people. However, the phrase rings true even in the figurative sense. Dr. Ruth devoted the better part of her life to answering our every question about sex. Her penchant for providing frank, informed, and downright funny advice on the most taboo of topics earned her one last title: "America's sex therapist."

