Bob Newhart, Legendary Sitcom Star, Dead At 94

Bob Newhart met his wife Ginny for the first time in 1962. They were set up on a blind date by the late comedian Buddy Hackett, for whom Ginny was working as a babysitter. She was there for his rise to the top — and the occasional miss. "She'd be in the dressing room. She'd say, 'Something's wrong with the sound system. I couldn't hear anything,'" he told People. "I said, 'Honey, nothing was wrong with the sound system. They didn't laugh!'"

In the same interview, Newhart spoke of how he and Ginny met. "Well, we're both Catholic. She's three quarters Irish. I'm three quarters Irish. Buddy said, 'I've got a girl for you. She's going with another guy, but I don't think he's right for her, so I'm going to fix you up on a blind date. You'll meet her and you'll date and you'll get married. Then you'll have kids and you'll call one of the kids Buddy.'" As predicted, Newhart and Ginny wed in 1963, and welcomed four children: sons Robert and Timothy, and daughters Jennifer and Courtney. The couple boasted 10 grandchildren, too.

Doing comedy even through the COVID-19 pandemic, making people laugh was simply a part of who Newhart was. In an interview with CBS in November 2020, he joked, "I have this theory that when it's all over, for death, and you go up I've been led to believe to heaven and there's a God and he says, 'What did you do?' And I say, 'I made people laugh.' 'Yeah, get in that real short line over there.'" This comedic legend will sorely be missed.

