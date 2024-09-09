James Earl Jones, Iconic Voice Of Star Wars And The Lion King, Dead At 93

He will forever be known to fans as the man whose golden baritone breathed life into one of Hollywood's most famous villains-turned-tragic heroes, Darth Vader of George Lucas' "Star Wars" franchise, as well as to Mufasa in Disney's "The Lion King." But we must now say goodbye to James Earl Jones, who died on September 9, 2024 at 93, according to Deadline. His reps at Independent Artist Group confirmed the news of his passing.

Jones was born in Arkabutla, Mississippi on January 17, 1931. The young Jones was raised by his grandparents, who moved from their home to Michigan when he was 5. The move traumatized him so much, he developed a debilitating stutter, and he refused to speak for years, even pretending to be mute at school so that he only needed to communicate in writing. But Jones expressed himself through his poetry and it was only after reciting one of his poems in front of his class that he found he could speak without stuttering. His high school teacher, Donald Crouch, subsequently encouraged him to take part in debates and oratorical contests.

With newfound confidence, Jones attended the University of Michigan and graduated in 1953 with a B.A. in drama. After serving in the military for a brief period, he went to New York and appeared in his first off-Broadway production in 1957. The 1961 stage production of "The Blacks" earned Jones major recognition, as he appeared alongside other notables, such as Roscoe Lee Brown, Raymond St. Jacques, Cicely Tyson, Godfrey Cambridge, and Maya Angelou.

