Fans Call Out Jinger Duggar Vuolo Over Questionable Messaging In Her Children's Book
No longer tied to her former reality show, Jinger Duggar Vuolo is busy pursuing creative projects with her husband, Jeremy. Their efforts aren't always a hit with their fans, however. Jinger recently gave a video home tour that had fans wondering why on earth their children's bedroom had a stuffed deer head on the wall. Now, she and Jeremy are coming under fire for their latest writing project.
The Vuolo's just released "You Can Shine So Bright!,' a faith-based children's book that centers around a list of virtues found in the New Testament book of Galatians. London-based artist Naomi C. Robinson created the delightful illustrations. "We wrote 'You Can Shine So Bright!' because we want young kids, like our two little girls Felicity and Evy Jo, to know that they have been created by God with a special purpose!" Jinger wrote on her Instagram feed. "He wants them to know his love and to share it with the world."
But the "Counting On" couple's message may be getting lost in the telling. In addition to the book's title, which some argue should have been "Brightly" instead of "Bright," some parents are saying that the language and artwork are insensitive both to BIPOC children and to kids with disabilities.
Some think the children's book is tone-deaf
Jinger Duggar Vuolo's hobbies have often had fans seeing red. Critics accused her of elitism for customizing a pair of expensive sneakers. Now, this new children's book has fans accusing her of being tone-deaf.
For instance, "You Can Shine So Bright!" repeatedly features one Black girl in a negative light. In one illustration, we see her angrily pulling a toy out of a friend's hand. In a section on "Self-Control," the girl swipes three balloons from a bunch marked "Take One." One commenter wrote on Jinger's Instagram page, "Deeply disappointed that you choose to use the one person of color to be the thief." It's worth noting, however, that illustrator Naomi C. Robinson is Black.
Another character, a boy in a wheelchair, is paired with the text, "[Jesus] loves you too, more than you know." Katie Joy of the Without a Crystal Ball YouTube channel was among the readers who were offended at the implication that the child is loved by God in spite of his disability, rather than as a unique individual. A follower said, "The fact that the little boy in the wheelchair is by himself also really makes me sad. Why wasn't he playing with friends throughout the book!?"
Some fans were less judgmental. "Honestly, I don't think it is all that bad ...The illustrator is Black, so I really don't think she was doing anything racist," one user commented.