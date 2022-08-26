Fans Call Out Jinger Duggar Vuolo Over Questionable Messaging In Her Children's Book

No longer tied to her former reality show, Jinger Duggar Vuolo is busy pursuing creative projects with her husband, Jeremy. Their efforts aren't always a hit with their fans, however. Jinger recently gave a video home tour that had fans wondering why on earth their children's bedroom had a stuffed deer head on the wall. Now, she and Jeremy are coming under fire for their latest writing project.

The Vuolo's just released "You Can Shine So Bright!,' a faith-based children's book that centers around a list of virtues found in the New Testament book of Galatians. London-based artist Naomi C. Robinson created the delightful illustrations. "We wrote 'You Can Shine So Bright!' because we want young kids, like our two little girls Felicity and Evy Jo, to know that they have been created by God with a special purpose!" Jinger wrote on her Instagram feed. "He wants them to know his love and to share it with the world."

But the "Counting On" couple's message may be getting lost in the telling. In addition to the book's title, which some argue should have been "Brightly" instead of "Bright," some parents are saying that the language and artwork are insensitive both to BIPOC children and to kids with disabilities.