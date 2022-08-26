Inside Days Of Our Lives' On-Set Celebration For History-Making Move

This week, the cast and crew of "Days of Our Lives" gathered on set to celebrate the soap opera's move exclusively to the Peacock streaming app. Executive producer Ken Corday — whose parents Ted and Betty Corday created the sudser — addressed the group with enthusiasm and excitement over the big changes ahead, per Soap Opera Digest. Coday told the crowd about how his father previously directed a live radio version and live television version of "The Guiding Light" at the same time. "He told his radio staff in 1956 that they would all be out of work within a few years because everyone would be watching this new thing called TV. He was right. He was a pioneer," Corday said in his speech.

"In 1975 Days went from a 1/2 show to an hour show ... another first. He never feared change or what the future held ... he embraced both," Corday continued. "Now we have pioneered into the streaming world of television in 2022 on the NBC Peacock platform. It is only appropriate that 'Days' is the first daytime drama to be exclusively broadcast in this manner, and it is a very exciting and upward transition."

During the celebration, the "Days of Our Lives" cast and crew toasted the move and celebrated the milestone with a gathering on the DiMera mansion set (via TV Insider). In the behind-the-scenes photos, the cast smiled and hugged as they readied to embark on the new journey together.