Inside Days Of Our Lives' On-Set Celebration For History-Making Move
"Days of Our Lives" stunned fans when they announced that after more than 55 years on NBC, the soap opera would be moving to the network's streaming platform, Peacock, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show has been a staple on daytime television for decades and is one of only four remaining soaps on TV. However, starting in September, viewers will have a major change to the way they watch new episodes and will have to use Peacock to keep up with all the drama in the fictional midwestern town of Salem. However, there are some perks to the soap's big move.
"Days of Our Lives" is giving viewers a big gift following the transition to Peacock. Fans will be able to see over 14,000 episodes from past seasons of the show, meaning they can relive their favorite storylines and see some iconic characters yet again (via Fox News). As if the backlog of past episodes wasn't enough to get fans excited, the sudser will also be making some changes in the near future. Executive producer Ken Corday recently confessed that the show's move to Peacock allows for longer episodes by cutting out commercials, and gives the writers the opportunity to spice up the storylines and dialogue a bit (via Soaps).
Recently, the cast and crew of the series celebrated the history-making move with a special ceremony.
DOOL cast and crew celebrate the move to Peacock
This week, the cast and crew of "Days of Our Lives" gathered on set to celebrate the soap opera's move exclusively to the Peacock streaming app. Executive producer Ken Corday — whose parents Ted and Betty Corday created the sudser — addressed the group with enthusiasm and excitement over the big changes ahead, per Soap Opera Digest. Coday told the crowd about how his father previously directed a live radio version and live television version of "The Guiding Light" at the same time. "He told his radio staff in 1956 that they would all be out of work within a few years because everyone would be watching this new thing called TV. He was right. He was a pioneer," Corday said in his speech.
"In 1975 Days went from a 1/2 show to an hour show ... another first. He never feared change or what the future held ... he embraced both," Corday continued. "Now we have pioneered into the streaming world of television in 2022 on the NBC Peacock platform. It is only appropriate that 'Days' is the first daytime drama to be exclusively broadcast in this manner, and it is a very exciting and upward transition."
During the celebration, the "Days of Our Lives" cast and crew toasted the move and celebrated the milestone with a gathering on the DiMera mansion set (via TV Insider). In the behind-the-scenes photos, the cast smiled and hugged as they readied to embark on the new journey together.