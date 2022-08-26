Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented.

In the documentary "The Me You Can't See," Harry spoke about the initial experience of grieving. "It was like I was outside of my body ... showing one-tenth of the emotion that everyone else was showing," he said, per Harper's Bazaar. "I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice, at all." After not discussing his grief for many years, the prince began talking about his struggles to help raise mental health awareness.

In 2021, Harry shared his experiences for a book supporting children who lost family to COVID-19. "We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not," the Duke of Sussex wrote in the book's forward, per Town & Country. "They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true."

At a recent charity event, Harry reflected on some of the ways his mother's memory continues to influence his work and personal life.