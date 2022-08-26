Love Island's Courtney Dishes About Chad, Self-Love, And More - Exclusive Interview

Chad [Robinson] decided to dump you from the island. Everyone was not expecting it. Mackenzie [Dipman's] arrival shook things up. Take me back to that moment and what you were thinking, as your time on the show came to an end.

I was thinking that it really was my time to go. I was actually thinking of volunteering to leave the island before that elimination, because I could tell my person wasn't in there, as you guys saw. It got really exhausting, having to continuously validate my worth to someone. I knew my time was coming to an end. I was like, "This is not me. I want to end on a high note." You could tell it was my time to go.

That sentiment of not having to work so hard to prove your worth is something that so many young women can relate to.

I understand the whole point of the game. You get to know people and you click or you don't, but I felt as though I was being strung along, when I know who I am and what I have to bring to the table.

It's not an ego thing. That was difficult for me. It was knowing my value as a human.

Joel [Bierwert] ended up picking Phoebe [Siegel] and Chad said that he picked Mackenzie, since she had just gotten there. Fans were really quick to point out that Chad wouldn't be in the Villa without you. How do you feel about that?

Honestly, that was a load of bulls***, because Chad didn't pick McKenzie because I broke up with him, the day of the night of the recoupling. It wasn't aired because they wanted the suspense of him deciding. To air me dumping him — he is not going to pick me. I pulled him in for a chat. It was my last chat of the day, before we started getting ready for the nighttime.

I was like, "How's your time with McKenzie?" We agreed to be open, earlier, as you guys saw in the tree house. He was like, "Yeah, she's cool." I was like, "Okay, I think we should end this. I'm exhausted from this. It's not me to have to constantly value my worth to someone, so you guys have fun with that," I basically said. He was like, "No, I still want to stay open though," and I was like, "No, I'm done. I'm sorry. This is not me anymore. It's time to move on." I figured it was my time to go, after that.