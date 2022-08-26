Donald Trump Just Received Some Bad News About His Social Media Platform

When thinking of the headlines that Donald Trump has been in during 2022, perhaps the last one that comes to mind is the rollout of Trump's own social media platform, Truth Social.

After getting permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021, post-January 6 attacks, Trump decided to launch his own social media app, and in February 2022, the app Truth Social became live to the public. One supporter favorably tweeted: "Truth social begins today! It's very cool ... No more silencing our voices!" This marketable aspect of the platform has been debatable, as users on Trump's social media platform can still be banned for inappropriate usage.

The app's functions are similar to Twitter's, allowing users to make their own profiles and write blurbs that are showcased in a feed based on who you follow (via Mashable). And just months after the app released, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. The former president took to Truth Social to make his thoughts about the investigations against him loud and clear, which actually led to an increase in downloads, according to Vice.

However, Trump should refrain from celebrating the success of his social media platform because he may find himself in legal troubles once again.