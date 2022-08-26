Christmas Comes Early Again This Year For General Hospital's Josh Swickard

Josh Swickard plays police detective Harrison Chase on "General Hospital." Chase has had some ups and downs in life. He was tangled up in the evil schemes of Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) for a time, and faked an affair with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) in order to push girlfriend Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) into the arms of Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so they would marry and get custody of Michael and Nelle's son, Wiley (via Soap Opera Spy). Currently, Chase and Brooke Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) have expressed their feelings for each other as one of the most loved couples of "General Hospital" and romance is blossoming (per Celeb Dirty Laundry).

In 2020, Swickard and real-life wife, Lauren Swickard, made a film for Netflix called "A California Christmas" in which Lauren wrote, produced, and starred in, while Josh also starred in as well as co-producing it. The film concerns a businessman who pretends to be a ranch hand so he can swindle a farmer out of her land before Christmas. According to Decider, it's a decent film with above average production values setting it apart from other Christmas films. The site also commented that the Swickards have great chemistry together.

In 2021, the Swickards were at it again producing a sequel called "A California Christmas: City Lights." The two characters got engaged and in that scene they used the words that Josh Swickard actually said when he proposed to Lauren in real life, according to Access Hollywood.

Now, Josh Swickard has a new Christmas film this year.