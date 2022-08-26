Christmas Comes Early Again This Year For General Hospital's Josh Swickard
Josh Swickard plays police detective Harrison Chase on "General Hospital." Chase has had some ups and downs in life. He was tangled up in the evil schemes of Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) for a time, and faked an affair with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) in order to push girlfriend Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) into the arms of Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so they would marry and get custody of Michael and Nelle's son, Wiley (via Soap Opera Spy). Currently, Chase and Brooke Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) have expressed their feelings for each other as one of the most loved couples of "General Hospital" and romance is blossoming (per Celeb Dirty Laundry).
In 2020, Swickard and real-life wife, Lauren Swickard, made a film for Netflix called "A California Christmas" in which Lauren wrote, produced, and starred in, while Josh also starred in as well as co-producing it. The film concerns a businessman who pretends to be a ranch hand so he can swindle a farmer out of her land before Christmas. According to Decider, it's a decent film with above average production values setting it apart from other Christmas films. The site also commented that the Swickards have great chemistry together.
In 2021, the Swickards were at it again producing a sequel called "A California Christmas: City Lights." The two characters got engaged and in that scene they used the words that Josh Swickard actually said when he proposed to Lauren in real life, according to Access Hollywood.
Now, Josh Swickard has a new Christmas film this year.
Josh Swickard is in a new Christmas film
According to Deadline, HBO Max is premiering four holiday movies this year, and one of them is called "A Hollywood Christmas" with Josh Swickard in the cast. They don't say who he's playing, but as his name is second in their description, chances are he's a main character. Among the other three films is a sequel to 1983's "A Christmas Story," with Peter Billingsley reprising his role as a now grown-up Ralphie, "Holiday Harmony," and "A Christmas Mystery." As Soaps.com reports, "A Hollywood Christmas" is about a filmmaker named Jessica who specializes in Christmas films. When a hot shot executive seeks to shut down her latest production, Jessica must save the film as well as her own love life.
While fans can look forward to a new Christmas movie this year, the Swickards' sequel "A California Christmas: City Lights" from last year is available on Netflix now, and according to an interview with the Swickards on Soap Hub, Josh enjoyed playing Joseph. However, Lauren Swickard found it a challenge to make a sequel to the first film because she didn't imagine one happening when making the first. She changed things up from the original picture, and revealed, "In the first movie, Joseph immersed himself in Callie's world. [Now,] Callie has to immerse herself in Joseph's world in the city."
On Instagram, Josh Swickard posted that he found it unbelievable that over 22 million people watched "ACC:CL" when it premiered in 2021. It just goes to show that his fan base is not only loyal, but legion.