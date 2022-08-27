Shocking Court Document Reveals What FBI Found At Mar-A-Lago Before The August 8 Search

Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart released the highly redacted affidavit for the August 8 FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 26. Former President Trump and his allies had been pushing for the affidavit to be released for weeks. Senator Lindsey Graham called for the search warrant affidavit release on Fox News (via Axios). Graham called for Attorney General Garland to "show his cards" and said, "The American people are going through too much pain and heartache on this endless effort to destroy Donald Trump." The released court document is published on Politico, and while much of the information is covered up, it looks like Trump could be in big trouble.

The startling number of classified documents Trump held at Mar-a-Lago was estimated on August 23, and it's a nightmare scenario. The New York Times reported that government officials had recovered over 300 classified documents from the former president since he left office. The outlet's estimate included the documents returned by Trump to the national archives, those recovered by the Justice Department, and those seized by the FBI on August 8.

But the shocking redacted affidavit for the search warrant reveals what the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago before the August 8 search.