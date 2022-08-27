The Part Meghan Markle Has Played In William And Harry's Feud

While the relationship between Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has been strained for the last few years, sources have revealed that Harry was unhappy with royal life well before he met and married Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. According to Tina Brown, author of "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and Turmoil," things took a turn when Harry left the armed forces in 2015. "[Harry] had all these interests in Africa and conservation, but so did William and Harry always had to play second banana."

"Gradually, that became a major tension between them," Brown added, per Newsweek. "William had this great destiny ahead of him, he knew who he was. For Harry, it's like, 'Who am I going to be — Uncle Andrew? Am I really going there?'"

But things definitely changed when Meghan came into the picture. Harry was reportedly infuriated when his brother suggested he not rush to propose to Meghan, per Express, and William was angered when Harry said that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, could be "friendlier" to Meghan. "Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her sufficient support, respect, and friendship. Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother," wrote Tom Bower, author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors" (via the Mirror).

And once bullying allegations against Meghan came to light, a new documentary claims the rift between the brothers only widened.