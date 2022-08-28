Lauren Boebert's Remarks On Student Loan Forgiveness Have Twitter In Hysterics

Ending years of waiting and speculation, President Joe Biden finally unveiled his student loan forgiveness plan on August 24. Under the plan, borrowers can have up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their student loans canceled, depending on their income and Pell Grant status. This system is projected to benefit low and middle-income households, according to a study by the University of Pennsylvania, and having that debt off their hands could be a benefit for those who have trouble enough paying other bills.

Not everyone is pleased with the announcement, and that displeasure comes from both sides of the political fence. Some liberals are disappointed over the plan's limits, and conservatives tend to see it as an unnecessary handout. Some prominent Republicans, such as Donald Trump Jr., go a step farther by arguing that college is a waste of time for anyone not studying toward a lucrative career like medicine or engineering.

Lauren Boebert agrees. The Republican congresswoman from Colorado has made a reputation out of making controversial statements against the Biden administration. Twitter put Boebert on blast for mocking Kamala Harris when the vice president introduced herself by gender and description to a group of disability advocates. Now the politician is making waves again for her opinion of the loan forgiveness plan.