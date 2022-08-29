Meghan Markle Gives A Peek Into Prince Harry's Strained Relationship With His Father

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found themselves in the spotlight lately. While positive publicity is rare for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex these days, the fantastic story surrounding the adoption of their new furry family member has been this week's feel-good story (via The Los Angeles Times).

However, the couple has again found their names in the media circuit for a less-than-positive reason. It's no secret that the duchess has a strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle (per Us Weekly). Thomas is no stranger to bad stories in the media himself, constantly in the headlines for his shocking behavior, especially surrounding stories of his daughter.

Now, it seems Prince Harry and his relationship with his own father, the future king, Prince Charles, is on the rocks. However, Meghan is determined to help her husband fix his relationship with his father to avoid it turning into a similar situation to the one she is experiencing with Thomas.