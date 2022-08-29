Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness

"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.

Actor Thorsten Kaye, who plays Ridge on the hit CBS soap, told Soap Opera Digest that his character is trying his best to handle this situation, despite the fact that Brooke kissed Deacon on the lips during the last New Year's Eve. He told the publication, "It would be so much easier to explain that Ridge is a psychopath. Deacon wants to be a part of Brooke's life. That's what Ridge warned her about but she didn't listen. She thought she could handle it and everything would be fine, and obviously it is not."

That said, "The Bold and the Beautiful" spoilers suggest that Ridge is doing everything he can to make sure that Deacon stays out of Brooke's life despite the fact that he's been canoodling with his other ex-wife, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), per Soaps.com. This has a lot of fans calling Ridge out for his hypocrisy.