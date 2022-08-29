Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."

O'Rourke's outburst demonstrated the clear divide between parties as some agreed with the former U.S. representative, while others, like Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, believed what he did was an "embarrassment" (via PBS). For any voters on the fence, Abbott and O'Rourke's debate in September may help them make a decision for November (via The Texas Tribune). However, after O'Rourke's most recent announcement, that debate may or may not happen.