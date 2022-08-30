Royal Worker Sets The Record Straight About Meghan Markle's Hotly Debated Fire Story

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is speaking her truth — to the delight of some and the dismay of others. Her "Archetypes" podcast encourages listeners to share their own accounts of times when they were pigeonholed as a certain type. In the very first episode of "Archetypes," Markle spoke about an incident in which she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, were on a tour of South Africa and took their baby son, Archie, along.

After they'd finished speaking at an engagement, they learned that a small heater fire had broken out in the nursery of the residence in which they were staying. Per People, the nanny had taken Archie out of the room just moments before, but the incident left Markle distraught — and even more so when she found out that she and Harry were still expected to "leave our baby" once again to dash off to another appointment.

Some royals experts were less than moved by Markle's accusation that she had to put her official duties ahead of motherhood. The Daily Mail quoted a source who said that while the incident was "undoubtedly scary ... there was surely no alternative but to continue with the itinerary of their tour. It would have been so disappointing to so many if they had not." Other sources had a different recollection of the fire altogether, saying there had only been a bit of smoke. However, one royal worker has set the record straight.