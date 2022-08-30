Princess Diana's Friend Makes A Bold Statement About Her Feelings On Divorcing Prince Charles

The wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was one of the most watched events in television history, attracting 750 million viewers (via BBC). But while the day had all the makings of a fairytale — including the bride walking down the aisle followed by a 25-foot train — the marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales now seems doomed from the start. In fact, Diana would later call her wedding day, "the worst day of my life," explaining that she felt like "a lamb [being led] to the slaughter" (via the Independent).

Diana's feelings aren't shocking given that it has since been revealed that Charles reportedly decided to confess to Princess Diana that he wasn't in love with her the night before their wedding, leaving her devastated. "She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding," Diana's astrologer, Penny Thornton, explained in a documentary (via the Mirror).

Charles reportedly had doubts about the wedding as well but believed it was too late to cancel. One year later, the couple welcomed their first son, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, followed by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (per the royal family's official website). But both Charles and Diana engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union, and in 1992, it was announced that the couple was officially separating.

Their divorce was finalized in 1996, but according to one of Diana's closest friends, the princess never wanted things to go that far.