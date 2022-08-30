Sources Reveal How Melania Trump Really Felt About The FBI Raiding Her Closet

Several insiders spoke to CNN about how Melania Trump reacted upon the FBI going through her closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid. It seems that although the mom of one was affected by the incident, would-be 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump had a much stronger reaction.

"She cared, but not like he cared," confirmed one person who didn't reveal their name. Another anonymous source characterized Melania's reaction as "annoyed" that her privacy had been invaded.

It does not seem likely that Trump's third wife will speak out about the raid, which also included a search of her bedroom and bathroom, with another source pointing to her private nature, and someone else positing she's hoping by keeping tight-lipped, the scandal will "go away."

Finally, yet another nameless source told CNN Melania "has always considered what Donald does to be separate from her. Decisions he makes about his business are his decisions, not hers."

Melania can't win whether she stays quiet or not according to the former first lady herself, who said in May of 2022, "People I see always criticize me, whatever I do, and I'm used to that. I move forward and I'm here to helping people. And that is the mission" (via Fox News).