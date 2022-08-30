Love Island Winners Zeta And Timmy On Their Relationship And More - Exclusive Interview

First and foremost, congrats. You're both $50,000 richer this morning.

Zeta Morrison: Yes. Thank you. Well, like $33,000 after taxes, but yes, we are. [laughs]

You both have been such a solid couple from the beginning. Before we get into the season, your win, and everything that came with it, take me back to your initial connection. What was it about each other — maybe something that we didn't see on screen — that drew you to one another? You have seemed like magnets throughout this entire time.

Timmy Pandolfi: We've been talking about how we started. Since it happened, we've gained a lot of questions about it. When I'm hearing our answers, it sounds generic, but it really is what it is. It was a warm energy there. Obviously, the first line of defense is somebody's physical appearance, so I believe we both like how each other looks. That's where it started.

But from there, the more we got to know each other within that first week — even that first day — right before we actually sat down and had a conversation face-to-face, we were vibing. She was facing straight ahead, I was talking in her ear, and we were going back and forth having a great moment. It started off very quickly. It felt like we had the cheat code right away.

Zeta: It really did. I picked him, he's behind me, and he's saying so many little jokes.

Timmy: I don't even remember.

Zeta: I don't even know what he was saying. He kept saying little jokes behind me, and I was like, "Oh, my God, I'm going to get in trouble. I'm not supposed to be laughing." I saw people coming in, and I was from that moment like, "Wow. This boy is going to make me so comfortable here." I felt like, even if I don't end up with this boy, I already in my heart was like, "Oh, I've made a friend here." It started so comfortable.

I've gotten the chance to speak to all the islanders as they've left the villa. The overwhelming sentiment is that it is such a unique environment. I'm sure that even knowing that you had a friend in each other to lean on was comforting.

Zeta: Yeah.

Timmy: That played a huge role. It's a roller coaster ride, so having somebody to be there for you — let alone somebody you really like and enjoy being around — that means the world. That's what kept me on the tracks, for sure.