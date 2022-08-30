Days Of Our Lives Icon Deidre Hall Has A Special Request Of Fans As The Soap Moves To Peacock

Actress Deidre Hall has played the character Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives" for 43 years, according to her website. Although she had several TV roles, she was actually using acting to pay her way through school in order to become a psychologist, as noted on her IMDb page. It wasn't until she got a part on "The Young and the Restless" that she was bitten by the acting bug and pursued the career fully, landing the part of Marlena on "DOOL" in 1976. In typical soap opera fashion, Marlena has been through the wringer including being stalked, kidnapped, dealing with an evil twin, getting possessed by the devil, and having several children with John (via Soaps She Knows).

As many fans now know, "Days of Our Lives" is moving from its normal weekday timeslot on the NBC network, to the streaming service Peacock, per TV Insider. According to Soap Spoiler, "DOOL" director Scott McKinsey explained that the show wasn't being canceled and that not much would change. He went on to explain that the move would be beneficial in extending the show's life which might not have had such a good prognosis if it stayed on broadcast television. "DOOL" spun off a show called "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" on Peacock and it was a huge hit.

Now, an actor from the show has made a video imploring viewers to also transition over to the streaming service.