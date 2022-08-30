Days Of Our Lives Icon Deidre Hall Has A Special Request Of Fans As The Soap Moves To Peacock
Actress Deidre Hall has played the character Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives" for 43 years, according to her website. Although she had several TV roles, she was actually using acting to pay her way through school in order to become a psychologist, as noted on her IMDb page. It wasn't until she got a part on "The Young and the Restless" that she was bitten by the acting bug and pursued the career fully, landing the part of Marlena on "DOOL" in 1976. In typical soap opera fashion, Marlena has been through the wringer including being stalked, kidnapped, dealing with an evil twin, getting possessed by the devil, and having several children with John (via Soaps She Knows).
As many fans now know, "Days of Our Lives" is moving from its normal weekday timeslot on the NBC network, to the streaming service Peacock, per TV Insider. According to Soap Spoiler, "DOOL" director Scott McKinsey explained that the show wasn't being canceled and that not much would change. He went on to explain that the move would be beneficial in extending the show's life which might not have had such a good prognosis if it stayed on broadcast television. "DOOL" spun off a show called "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" on Peacock and it was a huge hit.
Now, an actor from the show has made a video imploring viewers to also transition over to the streaming service.
Days of Our Lives continues to promote the move to streaming
A recent Twitter post stated, "A moving message from Deidre Hall to our Days of our Lives family." In the video, Hall explains that having been on the show for more than 40 years, ". . . you can't be a part of something that long and just call it a job. We're a family. As our loyal viewer, I consider you to be part of that family." She reiterated the fact that "DOOL" is transitioning to the Peacock streaming service and asked viewers to ". . . make the transition together. We want you to come with us and continue our special journey." Citing all the key families in Salem she said, "We love you," and thanked viewers for their "ongoing support."
The post was mainly well-received with one fan stating, "Finally. I thought yall never were gonna promote the move." Another wrote, "I think you'll really find it worthwhile . . . I'm always behind so I can watch at my own pace and not miss anything." Conversely, a counter response said, "I won't subscribe to peacock to view 1 show. I hope management will reconsider their decision." One viewerwas won over by Hall's charming message writing, "How can u not go w/ Deirdre?? she is so sincere, so lovely,,,Yes Deirdre, Lets make the transition,,,together."
The show's producers are trying to convince fans to follow "Days of Our Lives" in their move to Peacock.