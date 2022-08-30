Good Trouble Actress Zuri Adele Tells Fans How To Prepare For The Season 4 Finale - Exclusive

Actress and activist Zuri Adele's role on Freeform's "Good Trouble" addresses social justice issues that are deeply meaningful to her on and off screen. Her character Malika — opposite "The Fosters" stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez — fights against housing insecurity in Los Angeles and advocates for the Black Lives Matter movement, among other causes.

Besides fighting the good fight, Malika is also passionate about finding others to share in her joy, whether that be her roommates or romantic connections. In her exclusive interview with The List, Zuri Adele shared, "As a millennial queer person, polyamory is something that is very interesting to me ... I'm really excited that we're putting that on TV and breaking down all the binaries."

The actress also praised her character's ability to succeed at whatever she puts her energy toward, over the past few seasons as well as into the series' future. "I see her as a leader," Adele said. "She likes to execute her ideas and she gets such unique ideas on how to support people, she's really passionate about it, and she doesn't always like to follow other people's rules."

"Good Trouble" is known for breaking boundaries and approaching issues that have yet to be explored in depth on television, and its Season 4 finale will continue to see characters' stories take exciting and unexpected turns.